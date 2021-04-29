REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated CX Assurance Platform, today announced it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Cyara was nominated in the Customer Service Department of the Year category for stepping up to provide exceptional customer support in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We realized the tremendous pressures our customers were facing to deliver exceptional customer experiences once the pandemic hit. Cyara is in the business of assuring that our customers deliver a great CX, so we knew we had to be there for them and roll out new services to support them," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO of Cyara. "It's an honor to receive this award for our efforts and we will continue to drive towards providing exceptional services, peace of mind and self-service options for our customers."
Cyara provides a customer experience (CX) assurance platform that helps organizations achieve flawless customer experiences through automated testing and monitoring that simulate real world customer interactions across digital and voice channels. Cyara has rolled out several new features designed to support customers through turbulent times and ensure they're reaping the full value from Cyara's Automated CX Assurance Platform:
- For customers who need more guidance, Cyara released two new levels of support during COVID called Premium Support and Expert Services.
- Every customer has access to a self-service Knowledge Center that offers a library of videos and knowledge articles on how to use Cyara, which has seen a 200% growth in usage over the last year alone.
- Offer free monitoring of customers' top five toll-free numbers for 90 days
- Cyara consistently sees a retention rate of 95% or higher
- Maintained enviable NPS and CSAT scores, currently at 63 NPS and 96 CSAT.
In response to Cyara's success and customer-serving initiatives, Stevie® Award judges said, "Classifying the support into premium and expert levels gives the CS team focused attention to the ones who need the most [support]." The judges went on to add, "the retention rate indicates great customer service by Cyara CS team."
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Cyara
As the world's leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
