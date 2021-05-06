REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best DevOps Tool category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.
The Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform is used by some of the world's top brands to automate and accelerate testing of the CX they deliver, measure and optimize the quality of digital and voice channels, and assure flawless omnichannel customer journeys from beginning to end. CX experts use Cyara's cloud-based platform to define customer journeys that Cyara then validates by automated testing of the network, applications, and even back-end data systems that power those journeys. Any issues that a customer may experience throughout their journey are identified so organizations can resolve them before they impact a customer.
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. The Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform was honored as one of 153 finalists across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.
"The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout an historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODIEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.
"The Cyara CX Assurance Platform enables enterprises to bring DevOps methodologies to the development work needed to keep contact centers effectively serving customers," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition, as it represents peer-reviewed validation of our product's vision, innovation and overall industry impact."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration June 22, 2021.
About Cyara
As the world's leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit http://www.cyara.com.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
