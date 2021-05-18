REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Cyara has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.
A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security (InfoSec) practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Cyara's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.
"Achieving the SOC 2 Type II attestation underpins Cyara's commitment to the resilience of our InfoSec protocols," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. "As a company that aims to help our customers elevate their own customer experience (CX), we're proud they can feel confident in Cyara's ability to protect the sensitive information processed by our Automated CX Assurance Platform. This is especially critical for our clients operating in regulated industries like insurance, healthcare, and finance."
The Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform is used by some of the world's top brands to automate and accelerate testing of the CX they deliver, measure and optimize the quality of digital and voice channels, and assure flawless omnichannel customer journeys from beginning to end. CX experts use Cyara's cloud-based platform to define customer journeys that Cyara then validates by automated testing of the network, applications, and even back-end data systems that power those journeys. Any issues that a customer may experience throughout their journey are identified so organizations can resolve them before they impact a customer.
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Cyara delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Cyara's controls."
Delivered in the cloud, the Automated CX Assurance platform is used by design and testing teams as part of their ongoing performance testing and production monitoring of customer engagement systems and channels. Cyara supports the entire CX software development lifecycle, from design to functional and regression testing, load testing, and production monitoring, ensuring enterprises can build flawless customer journeys across voice and digital channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. The award-winning Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform enables companies to deliver better CX with less effort, cost, and risk.
About Cyara
As the world's leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit http://www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
