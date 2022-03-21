WILMINGTON, Del., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thinfinity Hybrid Cloud is an instant solution which allows you to create digital workspaces for Remote & Hybrid working. Organizations can now publish intranet applications on the fly, giving employees and customers access to all the tools they need to succeed, no matter where they are. It can also deliver Windows Desktop applications through any web browser, provide access to terminal applications and desktops running Unix operating systems, and even remotely access Windows, Mac, and Linux Desktops.
"The in-office work experience isn't going away, but it is evolving: The Cloud is the new office." —says Gustavo Ricardi, CEO & Founder of Cybele Software— "Businesses need to find new ways to deliver a better work experience, whether it's through remote teams or hybrid offices. And it's not just about productivity—it's about creating a company culture that makes everyone feel empowered, connected, and engaged with their work and their team. Thinfinity Hybrid Cloud has been designed to simplify this crucial but challenging digital transformation path." —he adds.
Ideal for small and medium organizations, Thinfinity Hybrid Cloud is a robust and scalable platform to keep teams productive regardless of their location, enabling them to securely work from anywhere while staying compliant with the most restrictive IT security policies.
Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) can also greatly benefit from this new concept. With Thinfinity Hybrid Cloud, they can give customers instant access to free trials and publish their apps as SaaS, empowering their sales team while reducing the time-to-market, boosting their software's ROI and potentially automating the entire sales process.
With its custom branding options and simplicity of deployment, Thinfinity Hybrid Cloud can also be used by Service Providers to offer their clientele a secure and simple solution for remote browser-based access to their intranet web apps and Windows applications.
"The potential business opportunities are really endless" —says Ricardi— "Thinfinity Hybrid Cloud can be a great solution for organizations and businesses in many different verticals and industries, facilitating their digital transformation."
Thinfinity Hybrid Cloud is subscription based, and offers a 30 days free trial with no credit card commitment at https://my.thinfinity.com/.
