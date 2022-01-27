WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thinfinity Workspace has been designed to improve the remote work experience, helping organizations to meet their objectives, reduce costs and keep their business moving forward. Its ultimate goal is to provide employees with all the necessary tools to work securely and efficiently wherever they may be.
Thinfinity Workspace delivers Windows and intranet Web Applications to any device with a web browser, allowing users to get full access to their resources regardless of location. Applications and desktops can be hosted both within a public cloud or an on-premise infrastructure.
Cut the cord of VPN dependency
Until now, admins have relied on traditional VPNs to provide remote access to intranet assets. These are challenging to deploy and costly to maintain and support. Thinfinity Workspace features a novel WebVPN capability that avoids the complexities of managing a VPN client framework. It extends the reach of intranet resources far beyond the network perimeter, providing remote users with an on-prem experience within minutes.
Enabling remote and hybrid work for all organizations
Deploying Thinfinity Workspace is so simple that any organization can implement it in quick fashion, even SMBs with limited IT resources. Thinfinity Workspace enables organizations to provide customers with a private cloud experience at the lowest TCO in the market.
"Enterprises are being challenged to find a secure and convenient solution for remote work. These anywhere workers need to access their company resources with equal efficiency as if they were at the office. Traditional VPNs are a real barrier to this need." —says Gustavo Ricardi, Founder and CEO of Cybele Software— "Thinfinity Workspace offers the ultimate solution for remote access and intranet web application publishing, reducing the stretch on IT resources and operational costs, while accelerating deployment times."
Thinfinity Workspace is free to try
To introduce enterprise organizations to this powerful new solution, the Company is offering a 30-day free trial, with no obligation to buy. You can evaluate Thinfinity Workspace yourself with the free download or request a free consultation meeting with a specialist for more information.
