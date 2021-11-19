WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybele Software has introduced the new Thinfinity Remote Desktop 6.0, that continues Cybele's tradition of providing the most secure access to business-critical applications on any device.
Thinfinity Remote Desktop is not limited anymore to publishing Windows applications. Its new Web VPN feature, an ingenious built-in reverse proxy, allows admins to provide instant and secure access to their intranet applications, no matter their OS. In addition, GPU-intensive applications are no longer a problem thanks to Thinfinity's H264 technology, allowing users to operate even the most processor intensive applications without any noticeable latency. Thinfinity now streams all the video content and graphic content using H264 which increases the performance and resource optimization on the remote machine. Remote users have the ability to stream GPU-intensive applications straight from the cloud while retaining the same robust local-like desktop experience they've come to expect.
The new bi-directional audio capabilities of Thinfinity Remote Desktop 6.0 can use the actual audio components of a remote machine regardless of location. This is specially useful for integrations with Voice Calling applications such as Teams, Zoom, VoIP clients. With this new feature, Thinfinity becomes the ideal solution for virtual call centers.
While file transfer over remote sessions is routinely offered amongst remote access solutions, the process has traditionally required multiple steps. With the introduction of a web bridge in the Thinfinity Remote Desktop new release, users now have one-step upload and download for any file they happen to be working with between locations.
Perhaps the most exciting feature is the fact that remote access now means remote domain, as well as remote location. Now users can remotely traverse domains and be authenticated against any remote active directory with a handshake and then mapped to a corresponding users account that is securely created on-demand on the application side. All of this is made possible by the introduction of the Thinfinity Remote AD Service, and supported by Thinfinity's secure architecture that doesn't require any open TCP ports or firewall exceptions. With its new multi-domain capabilities, Thinfinity Remote Desktop 6.0 provides the agility that so many large business conglomerates need for their widely dispersed remote employees.
"In the new era of hybrid work, users need more than just 'remote access' when working from outside the corporate office."—says Gustavo Ricardi, Founder and CEO of Cybele Software, Inc. — "While basic remote access may have been sufficient just a couple of years ago, it no longer serves the needs of today's anywhere workforce. Users need more than access to a desktop far away. They need to have access to all the resources in their networks, such as Workstations, Standalone Applications, Intranet Web Applications, Files and Remote Printing. They have to be able to perform day to day activities as if they were sitting at their office's desk. Large enterprise users need remote access across multiple domains and partner networks while still enforcing least privilege security standards. Thinfinity Remote Desktop 6.0 has been designed to meet these needs." —he concludes.
The new features and enhancements of Thinfinity Remote Desktop 6.0 is a true collective upgrade that will elevate the user experience for today's anywhere workforce. Yet, with all the new augmenting features and capabilities of the new release, the product still retains its simplicity of design that gives users remote access to their corporate digital resources using an internet connected web connection.
