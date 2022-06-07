Secure Data Recovery Services Gets Top Nod Amid a Crowded Field of Contenders at the 10th Annual Global Infosec Awards in San Francisco
LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading news source for information security and IT security professionals, named Secure Data Recovery Services the best data recovery company during its 10th annual Global Infosec Awards ceremony in San Francisco.
Secure Data Recovery Services received the Market Leader in Data Recovery award at the RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco, where winners were chosen by a panel of judges selected by CDM.
This marks the second year in a row that CDM has honored Secure Data Recovery Services with the award for Market Leader in Data Recovery.
Secure Data Recovery Services began in 2007 in Los Angeles and has since become the top-rated company in North America for hard drive recovery and RAID data recovery. It owns and operates three world-class facilities staffed by the best-credentialed data recovery engineers in the industry.
The company's data recovery labs all feature certified Class 10 ISO 4 cleanrooms for maximum protection of sensitive electronics during invasive hard drive recovery operations. All facilities are also SSAE 18 SOC 1, 2, and 3 audited to ensure the integrity of more than 80 separate cybersecurity management control systems.
In addition to state-of-the-art in-lab data recovery services, Secure Data Recovery Services also provides 24-hour emergency onsite and remote data recovery options for cases that require special security or confidentiality considerations.
Secure Data Recovery Services maintains partnerships with every leading hard drive, SSD, and RAID manufacturer to ensure that data recovery procedures never threaten existing device warranties. This commitment to industry best practices and the specific expertise of its dedicated engineers are critical to the company's success, says Ken Higgins, Vice President of Business Development for Secure Data Recovery Services.
"We exhaust every option technologically possible to give our customers the best chance of a successful hard drive recovery and RAID data recovery," Higgins said. "Secure Data Recovery Services invests heavily in R&D to make sure that no matter how you lose your data, we have a solution…or we have the proprietary tools to create one."
Higgins added that the company's industry-leading 96 percent success rate and its commitment to providing guaranteed results are just a few of the things that set the company apart from other data recovery competitors.
"Our engineers lead the industry in successful data recovery. That's why we guarantee our results. If we can't recover your lost data, you will never pay any data recovery fee."
