WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG), the industry's leading electronic information security media group, is announcing that the annual prestigious Black Unicorn awards are now open. Innovative information security companies of any size, that have not yet gone public, with the potential for a public market valuation of $1B USD or more over the next 36 months may apply for this prestigious award. In addition, new categories and more challenging to win include Top 10 Black Unicorns, Top 10 Baby Black Unicorns, Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups, Top 10 Cybersecurity Experts, Top 10 MSSPs, Top 10 CISOs and Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity.
The winners will be unveiled and announced during the BlackHat USA Conference 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, USA at the Mandalay Bay Hotel during Black Hat USA Business Hall hours and online as well as in our Annual Black Unicorn Report for 2021 we will be launching electronically online in flipbook, pdf and mobile formats at 8:30am PST, on August 4, 2021.
Open for nominations today, the categories for these prestigious awards include:
Top 10 Black Unicorns
Judging Criterial: may be founded anytime and may have raised any amount of financing, however, you have significant backing and/or customer revenues over $20M annually and are on target to become a publicly traded company or be acquired at a $1B USD or high valuation within 36 months.
About Your Company: you are a cybersecurity later growth stage player who has raised more than one round of venture capital and have significant growing revenues with such a powerful and innovative solution to protect your customers that with proper management and continued growth, you will be able to go public or be acquired at a $1B US or higher valuation within the next three years.
Top 10 Baby Black Unicorns
Judging Criterial: must be founded within the last 60 months ie startup to early stage and have not raised more than $50M USD and must have over $1M in annual revenues.
About Your Company: you are a cybersecurity startup to early stage player who has raised at least one round of venture capital and have early, growing revenues with such a powerful and innovative solution to protect your customers that with proper management and continued growth, you may become a full grown "Black Unicorn" within 3-5 years and go public or be acquired at a $1B or higher valuation.
Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups
Judging Criterial: must be founded within the last 36 months and have not raised more than $50M USD and may have no revenues yet or under $3m in annual revenues.
About Your Company: you are a cybersecurity startup from seed capital to your first venture round and just getting rolling with early revenues and have an innovative solution to protect your customers
Top 10 MSSPs
Judging Criterial: may have been incorporated anytime and can be at any stage of funding with outstanding sales and corporate growth, industry presence and very happy customers.
About Your Company: you are a managed security service provider of significant size and/or record year over year growth with a significant customer base and the right mix of people, processes and technology to deploy a best of breed managed security service offering.
Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity
Judging Criterial: you are a woman who has given years of your life to your and those around you betterment in the field of cybersecurity.
About You: you are talented and have significant accomplishments. You may be an author, inventor, founder, team member, sales or marketing expert or in any other role where you make significant and noticeable contributions to cybersecurity.
We've also opened our annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/women-in-cybersecurity-scholarship-fund-for-2021/
Top 10 Cybersecurity Experts
Judging Criterial: you are a well recognized and established expert in cybersecurity.
About You: you are talented and have significant accomplishments. You may be an author, inventor, founder, team member, expert in any role where you make significant and noticeable contributions to the field of cybersecurity.
Top 10 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)
Judging Criterial: you are a well recognized and established Chief Information Security Officer working in any vertical market (including government) providing regulatory compliance and cybersecurity defensive services to your company or organization.
About You: you are talented and have significant accomplishments in the role of CISO.
Nominations are now open through early July with finalists being notified in the last few weeks of July and winners publicly announced on August 4, 2021 during Black Hat 2021 USA at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, which we hope will subside by then, we intend to include live online streaming for those who cannot attend in person and continue to provide an online virtual red carpet seen throughout the week on social media and thereafter on our awards site. To learn more, visit this link: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-for-2021-fact-sheet/
"We have some of the toughest judges this year and with over 3200 cybersecurity companies in the world, it's going to be interesting to see who make the cut in the Top 10 of each category," said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO of Cyber Defense Media Group and Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
To learn more about the judges this year, visit this link: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-2021-meet-the-judges/
Companies, Experts, CISOs and Women in Cybersecurity that wish to participate, should apply now at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About Cyber Defense Media Group
Cyber Defense Media Group was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry through our growing platforms including https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com, https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com, https://www.cybersecuritymagazine.com, https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com, https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com, https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com.
