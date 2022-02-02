ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, on the heels of its 10th anniversary Cyber Defense Media Group announces the exclusive Cyber Defense Conference for 2022 a.k.a. CyberDefenseCon 2022. This event will be taking place in Orlando, FL near Universal Studios and near Disney World on April 19 and the 20th of 2022.
Hosted by Gary Miliefsky, a globally recognized cyber security expert and the publisher of cyber defense magazine, this is one of the most exclusive, fun and educational CISO conferences of the year, by invitation only for the Top 100 CISOs and Top 100 InfoSec Innovators in the World as well as select Venture Capitalists, Government & Military VIPs and select members of the Press.
We will be unmasking the secrets of the experts at cyber defense including two days of intense CISO training from James Henderson, the leading authority on insider threats. Mr. Henderson runs the national insider threat special interest group (NITSIG) and insiderthreatdefense.us and has trained government, military, fortune 1000 as well as mid-market and SMB CISOs.
To learn more please visit: https://cyberdefenseconferences.com/
