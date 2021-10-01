WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Defense Media Group, the cybersecurity industry's leading publication and provider of daily infosec news from around the globe, today announces the launch of Cyber Defense Professionals, a free Online Cybersecurity Jobs Portal, already with over 2,000 INFOSEC Job Openings at Fortune 1000 Companies.
https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com/ is free for uploading Cybersecurity jobs and resumes to help fill the gap
"This new platform, launched in parallel with the kickoff of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, is the INFOSEC industry's free 'monster' job site for Cybersecurity Jobs and Resumes," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Chairman and CEO of Cyber Defense Media Group and publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About Cyber Defense Media Group
Cyber Defense Media Group is the publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, which was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Infosecurity conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.
Media Contact
Rachel Harris, Cyber Defense Media Group, 8338449468, rachel.harris@cyberdefensemediagroup.com
SOURCE Cyber Defense Media Group