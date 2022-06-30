NYC area data governance expert considers rapid data growth and increasing cyber-attacks to update cyber security and data governance best practices—in a new article from Messaging Architects
HOBOKEN, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and data governance expert, outlines current cyber security and data governance best practices in a new article. The informative article first identifies hurdles dominating the current data environment, including rapid data growth and increasing cyber-attacks.
The author then asserts that businesses should tailor security and governance strategies to match business goals and identified risks. He advocates the automation of data governance tasks to improve data quality and compliance. In addition, he urges organizations to take responsibility for ensuring security in the cloud and to carefully manage data access. Finally, he states that success depends on people, engagement, and clear communication throughout the process.
"A network of hurdles dominates the current data environment," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Now, more than ever, cyber security and data governance best practices play a critical role."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Cyber Security and Data Governance Best Practices for Today's Data Environment"
Understand Business Priorities and Risks
"To ensure success, businesses should tailor security and governance strategies to match business goals and identified risks. With representatives of each major area of the company, begin by answering some key questions. For instance, determine business priorities and problem areas from each department. That is, what goals can data help to solve, and what keeps the organization from gaining value from its data?"
Automate Data Governance Tasks
"To ensure quality data and improve compliance, organizations need to find and catalog data and track its movement over time. Those processes can prove prohibitively time consuming with huge amounts of data entering the system from a wide variety of sources. Automated tools that use AI and machine learning can save time and money and improve data quality."
Take Responsibility for Ensuring Security in the Cloud
"By some estimates, 92 percent of businesses use cloud services in some form. While cloud migration has empowered remote work and business agility, it presents security challenges. Many organizations do not realize that the default cloud security tools offered by cloud providers do not provide sufficient security."
Data Governance Experts Create Value
Data governance creates data value by ensuring that data is well-organized, high-quality, and secure from attack. Those organizations that regularly assess and revise data governance and security goals and programs stand to realize that value.
The data governance and security experts at Messaging Architects bring proven tools and methods for data management, cyber security, and compliance monitoring. They help hundreds of organizations reduce risk and realize data value.
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
