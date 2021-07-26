FORT WORTH, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certrec announced today that Darrel Grumman has joined its Office of NERC Compliance team as a CIP Analyst.
"Darrel has proven capabilities in cyber security," said Office of NERC Compliance Director, Evans Heacock. "He has substantial experience in CIP compliance for NERC, NIST, and ISO regulations. We are excited to add his expertise to our team."
Mr. Grumman has more than a decade of experience in cyber security, NERC compliance, SCADA, and project controls. In his previous role as Senior Cyber Compliance Specialist at Vistra Corporation, he was responsible for authoring cyber security incident response procedures, investigating security violations, leading the implementation of Low-Impact and Medium-Impact CIP programs for 47 geographically diverse power plants and ensuring cyber security processes were in compliance with all federal and state regulatory requirements.
"I am very excited to join Certrec's NERC team," Grumman said. "Their compliance tools and services are very impressive and empower their clients to increase the efficiency of their internal compliance programs. These would have been a big help to me in my last position."
Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC) provides competitively priced regulatory compliance services to NERC registered entities. The ONC team guides registered entities in implementing standards, preparing for audits with regulators, maintaining positive compliance, and more. In his new role at Certrec, Darrel will collaborate with clients to develop critical infrastructure protection policies, maintain compliance, and provide training when appropriate.
Founded in 1988, Certrec is a regulatory compliance and advanced information technology service provider with more than 1,500 cumulative years of energy industry and IT experience, helping clients manage the regulatory process to their advantage.
Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), and Office of New Plant (ONP) solutions are used by nuclear, fossil, solar, and wind facilities and Registered Entities across the United States when complying with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) compliance and licensing standards.
Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, ensuring that its regulatory compliance web-tools and facilities comply with an internationally recognized standard of best practices regarding business, cyber and physical security and control. Also, Certrec successfully completed a Type 2 SOC 2 examination where the scope of Document Management and Regulatory Services was examined against the Trust Services principles of Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Certrec is committed to undergoing similar required annual examinations and audits to maintain or exceed current levels of service.
