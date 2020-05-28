DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cyber security challenges are growing along with the expansion of the internet - actually, the hacking world is growing faster. Cyber security involves protecting information and systems from major cyber threats. These threats take many forms. As a result, keeping pace with cyber security strategy and operations can be a challenge, particularly in government and enterprise networks where, in their most innovative form, cyber threats often take aim at secret, political and military assets of a nation, or its people.
The scope of the report encompasses various technologies used in cyber security applications and deployment types. The market is divided on the basis of enterprise size. Applications for the market are segmented into banking and financial services institutions, defense and intelligence, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, government, and others, which includes the education and manufacturing sectors. The present cyber security market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of the internet for online financial transactions.
This report highlights different solutions in the cyber security market, which include identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewall, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk and compliance management, and other solutions. Other types of solutions include unified threat management (UTM), distributed denial of service mitigation, and web filtering. In addition, the report also offers the major regional analyses of North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware, and subscription services.
The report includes:
- An in-depth analysis of the global market for cyber security technologies within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024
- Discussion of major market drivers, current trends and opportunities, challenges and restraints, and adoption of managed security service providers
- Information on value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
- Competitive landscape covering leading IT security solution providers; their market share analysis and key strategies adopted by these companies within the global cyber security market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak on the global financials, cyber threat, and cyber security solutions
- Descriptive company profiles of major vendor companies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Cyber Threats
- Malware
- Phishing
- Password Attacks
- Denial-of-Service Attacks and Distributed Denial-Of-Service Attacks
- Man-In-The-Middle Attack
- Drive-by Downloads
- Malvertising
- Rogue Software
- Bring Your Own Device
- Preventive Measures for Organizations
- Mobile Device Management (MDM)
- Mobile Application Management (MAM)
- Mobile Security Management (MSM)
- Life Cycle Analysis
- Analysis of Computing Environment
- Security Requirement
- Designing Hardware and Software
- Implementation of Design
- Testing and Integration
- Milestones in Cyber Security
- Benefits of Cyber Security
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Challenges
- Impact of COVID-19
- Financial Impact
- Cyber Threat Landscape
- Cyber Security Solutions
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
- Network Security
- Ways to Mitigate Network Security Threats
- Endpoint Security
- Types of Endpoint Security
- Wireless Security
- Types of Wireless Security
- Content Security
- Cloud Security
- Types of Cloud Security
- Application Security
- Types of Application Security
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution
- Identity and Access Management (IAM)
- Identity and Access Management Market by Component
- Encryption
- Encryption Market by Component
- Data Loss Protection
- Firewall
- Firewall Market by Component
- Antivirus and Antimalware
- Disaster Recovery
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Others
- Web Filtering
- Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation
- Unified Threat Management
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- Introduction
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Layers of Security
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Introduction
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Introduction
- Banking and Financial Institutions
- Telecom and IT
- Defense and Intelligence
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government
- Others
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Transportation
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Market Developments Related to COVID-19
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- BAE Systems Inc.
- Barracuda Networks Inc.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Computer Science Corp.
- Dell Inc. (Sonicwall Inc.)
- Fortinet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machine (IBM) Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Kaspersky Lab
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- Sophos Plc
- Symantec Corp. (Norton Lifelock Inc.)
- Thales Group
- Trend Micro
Chapter 12 Appendix: List of Acronyms
