BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced it was named a finalist in the "Best Endpoint Security" category of the 2021 SC Awards Europe competition. Winners will be announced June 8, 2021. Earlier this year, Cybereason was named a finalist for Best Enterprise Security product with SC Awards U.S.
The Cybereason Defense Platform continues to receive market recognition as an industry-leading solution for detecting and stopping malicious activity facing enterprises of all sizes. MITRE recently released the results of round three of the ATT&CK® Evaluations, performed by MITRE Engenuity and Cybereason achieved 100 percent for Windows and Linux threat prevention.
"This recognition from SC Award Europe 2021 reaffirms what the recent MITRE evaluations show that Cybereason's operation-centric approach to protection enables security teams to quickly pinpoint, understand and end attacks before they can become breaches," said Cybereason co-founder and CEO Lior Div.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
