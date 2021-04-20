BOSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced that the results of round three of the ATT&CK® Evaluations, performed by MITRE Engenuity, affirm the superior prevention and detection capabilities of the Cybereason Defense Platform. Cybereason achieved 100% coverage for prevention of Windows and Linux-based threats and detection of all 54 advanced attack techniques applied in testing.
This round of testing performed by MITRE Engenuity highlights the efficacy of Cybereason in protecting against attack techniques from the Carbanak and FIN7 threat actor groups which typically target financial services organizations. The Cybereason Defense Platform delivers multi-layer prevention, detection and response protection designed to identify and block advanced threats at the earliest stages of an attack, as validated by the comprehensive 2020 MITRE Engenuity testing.
"We are ecstatic that this round of testing once again confirms that the Cybereason operation-centric model consistently delivers granular visibility into sophisticated threats and enables security teams to quickly pinpoint, understand and end attacks before they can become significant breach events," said Cybereason co-founder and CEO Lior Div. "The MITRE ATT&CK framework has been rapidly adopted by organizations because it requires layers of robust detection capabilities to deliver contextual correlations that instantly reveal both the depth and detail of advanced threats, something Cybereason reliably delivers to instill confidence for our customers."
The results of this round also highlight how the Cybereason solution provides exceptional MITRE ATT&CK mapping that is built-in to the platform for detecting advanced threat actor techniques and tactics. This superior "out of the box" efficacy means there is little need for solution configuration changes at deployment for organizations to leverage exceptional real-time prevention and detection capabilities combined with automated or one-click guided remediation options.
What the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation Results Mean to the Enterprise
Organizations are increasingly mapping their threat detection strategies to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, which provides a common language for Defenders to understand the range of techniques adversaries can use to gain initial access, steal credentials, increase access, and ultimately steal data or disrupt operations. MITRE Engenuity's ATT&CK Evaluations reveal how vendors approach the same problem: reducing the time it takes to identify, understand, and respond to malicious actions before material damage occurs. We believe the results highlight the effectiveness of Cybereason under real-world conditions because:
- The Cybereason Cross Machine Correlation Engine powers 'best-in-industry' detections of malicious activity by correlating behavioral telemetry across the entire network, including every device type, every user identity, and cloud workloads
- Cybereason delivers coverage across all attack phases by consistently detecting malicious activity and providing the full narrative of an attack sequence in real-time to reduce mean time to detection and response (MTTD and MTTR)
- The Cybereason Malop™ provides the complete attack story for any malicious operations from root cause without the need for manual triage and complex queries that slow detection and response times
- Cybereason delivers immediate, contextualized intelligence across all measured MITRE ATT&CK tactics and tactics without inundating analysts with a barrage of uncorrelated alerts
MITRE Engenuity's ATT&CK Evaluation results are just the latest in a string of third-party validations that we believe attests to the power of our platform, and follows closely our rapid ascent to the top of the EPP and XDR space. To learn more about why Cybereason excelled in the 2020 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations and how the Cybereason Defense Platform can deliver industry leading future-ready attack prevention, detection and response for your organization, you can find more details on ATT&CK Evaluations results here:
Cybereason Excels in 2020 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations
WEBINAR: R3 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations Explained
Cybereason and MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation Summary (PDF)
About MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations
MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations are paid for by vendors and are intended to help vendors and end-users better understand their product's capabilities in relation to MITRE's publicly accessible ATT&CK® framework. MITRE developed and maintains the ATT&CK knowledge base, which is based on real world reporting of adversary tactics and techniques. ATT&CK is freely available, and is widely used by defenders in industry and government to find gaps in visibility, defensive tools, and processes as they evaluate and select options to improve their network defense. MITRE Engenuity makes the methodology and resulting data publicly available so other organizations may benefit and conduct their own analysis and interpretation. The evaluations do not provide scores, ranks, or endorsements.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook
Media contact:
Bill Keeler
Senior Director, Global Public Relations
Cybereason
+1 (929) 259-3261
Media Contact
Bill Keeler, Cybereason, 929 259-3261, bill.keeler@cybereason.com
SOURCE Cybereason