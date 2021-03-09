BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced a strategic partnership with Bechtle AG, across the DACH region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, to protect enterprises against sophisticated cyber attacks on endpoints and everywhere in their networks.
December 2020 became a watershed moment in cybersecurity as the world witnessed one of the largest cyber attacks in history. Businesses have come to the realization that the world has entered an age of continuous incident response, where security teams must operate to detect and respond to threats in real-time. Working closely with Bechtle AG across the DACH region, Cybereason is uniquely positioned to protect organizations in a world of constant cyber attacks with an approach that is operation-centric rather than alert-centric.
"Cyber threats such as multi-stage ransomware attacks have hit DACH-based mid-sized to large enterprises extremely hard and pleas for help have been heard loud and clear. With Bechtle AG already supporting thousands of companies across many mission critical industries, we're looking forward to extending security across all endpoints and anywhere threat actors take malicious operations," says Frank Kölmel, Cybereason Vice President Central Europe. "Cybereason looks forward to working with Bechtle to help all enterprises facing mounting and aggressive number cyberattacks across the DACH region."
"We are thrilled to partner with Cybereason because of their operation-centric mindset and their commitment to stopping malicious operations targeting organizations of all sizes across DACH. Combining the Cybereason Defense Platform, Cybereason MDR and their Incident Response services creates an ideal suite of solutions and services for our joint customers," said Christian Grusemann, Business Manager Security, Bechtle Managed Services AG.
About Bechtle AG
Bechtle AG has 75 IT system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and is one of the leading IT companies in Europe with 24 e-commerce companies in 14 countries. Founded in 1983, the group with headquarters in Neckarsulm currently employs over 12,000 people. Bechtle offers its more than 70,000 customers from industry and trade, the public sector and the financial market a complete range of IT infrastructure and IT operations from a single source. Bechtle is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX. In 2019, sales were around 5.37 billion euros. More at: bechtle.com
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook
Media contact:
Bill Keeler
Senior Director, Global Public Relations
Cybereason
+1 (929) 259-3261
Media contact DACH:
Dagmar Schulz
PR consultant
Eskenzi PR
+49 (0) 173 36 22 390
Media Contact
Blll Keeler, Cybereason, 929 259-3261, bill.keeler@cybereason.com
SOURCE Cybereason