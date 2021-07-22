BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection, and CYDERES, the security-as-a-service division of Fishtech Group and a Top 25 MSSP, today announced a strategic partnership to bring enhanced security detection and response to current and future managed security customers.
Cybereason recently launched The Cybereason Defender's League, a global partner community designed to reward partners such as CYDERES by increasing their margins and profitability. CYDERES will be one of Cybereason's strategic MDR providers helping to reverse the adversary advantage across the cybersecurity risk landscape.
"Combining Cybereason's award-winning Cybereason Platform with the CYDERES MDR solution will help return defenders to higher ground above threat actors. Cyber attacks on endpoints can be stopped and it is our mission to work closely with CYDERES to make cybercrime and espionage unprofitable," said Lior Div, CEO and Co-founder, Cybereason.
CYDERES' and Cybereason's joint customers will immediately benefit from the Cybereason Defense Platform, which combines endpoint detection and response and next-gen anti-virus, and proactive threat hunting platform to reduce cyber risks. CYDERES' award-winning MDR solution, market reach and expertise, will enable end users to be better prepared to deal with around the clock cyber risks.
"We believe our customer's core success is found in automating and operationalizing their security programs cost effectively at scale," said Gary Fish, CEO and founder of Fishtech Group. "We're excited to bring our portfolio to Cybereason's Defenders League as we work together to help organizations manage risk, detect threats, and respond to security incidents in real-time."
CYDERES has continued to build off the momentum that has accumulated since the outset of the organization through strategic partnerships, further development of features and additional services to provide a robust 24/7 Security-as-a-Service offering for any computing platform or environment.
About CYDERES and Fishtech
Fishtech Group is the #1 cloud native security-as-a-service solutions provider enabling secure and successful business transformation. Born in the cloud and based in Kansas City, Fishtech Group includes the 24-7 Cyber Defense and Response division CYDERES and security analytics firm Haystax in Mclean, VA.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 45 countries.
