BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection and Nuspire, a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience, today announced a partnership to deliver businesses a joint solution combining the award-winning Cybereason Defense Platform and Nuspire's advanced managed security operations and threat hunting services.
"Remote workforces and endpoints distributed across multiple locations create a fertile environment for today's highly skilled adversaries" said JP González, Vice President of Product at Nuspire. "Adding Cybereason to our managed EDR portfolio gives joint customers an edge in the fight against ransomware attacks, zero-day threats and other risks, by combining robust endpoint monitoring capabilities with resilient, around the clock threat hunting and remediation"
As part of the partnership, Cybereason and Nuspire will offer joint customers a fully-managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution powered by the Cybereason Defense Platform. With this service integrated into myNuspire, Nuspire's security experts automatically respond to incidents, help clients understand what technology best suits their organization's needs, and receive full visibility of their security program through one tool.
"Partnering with Nuspire will allow their defenders to rapidly identify Malicious Operations (Malop™) in their networks, giving Nuspire security professionals visibility into full cyberattacks across organizations," said Stephan Tallent, Vice President, MSSP Services, North America, Cybereason. "Combining Cybereason's operations-centric EDR with Nuspire's top-notch security operations team enables defenders to combat sophisticated and persistent threats to our mutual customer's organizations, including the ransomware scourge."
ABOUT NUSPIRE
Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best in breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that includes incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Our self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program. Powered by the self-healing always on Nuspire Cyber X Platform (CXP), myNuspire will help CISOs alleviate the pain associated with tech sprawl, provide intelligence driven recommendations, solve for alert fatigue and help their clients become more secure over time. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and three 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond, and remediate advanced cyber threats. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises from midsize to large enterprises that span across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit http://www.nuspire.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Nuspire.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.
