BOSTON, Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection and Smarttech247, a multi-award-winning MDR (Managed Detection & Response) company, announced a partnership to enable joint customers to detect and end cyber attacks on endpoints anywhere on their networks.
Businesses today face a constant barrage of cyber threats, including destructive ransomware attacks and other malicious activity. Cybereason and Smarttech247 will work together to enable organizations to better safeguard their most critical data assets through award-winning AI-driven managed security services that include industry leading prevention, detection and remediation capabilities.
"Cybereason is an established leader in endpoint protection and incident response. Because threat actors are emboldened, tenacious and determined to steal proprietary information and run double extortion scams to steal as much money as possible making our partnership timely," said Raluca Saceanu, COO at Smarttech247.
"The technology exists to help organizations more effectively defend their organizations against advanced cyber attacks. It is critical for companies to deploy a mature security program that reduces risk and ensures business continuity making the joint Cybereason and Smarttech247 solution viable," said Andy Philpott, General Manager, EMEA, Cybereason.
About Smarttech247
Smarttech247 is a multi-award-winning cybersecurity organization that provides innovative solutions to global companies. The Smarttech247 MDR (Managed Detection & Response) solutions include advanced cyber defence products and services designed to help global organizations mitigate against the risks of cybercrime. Smarttech247 is certified to ISO27001, Cyber Essentials and ISO9001 and has won multiple cybersecurity awards, including the Outstanding Security Solution Beacon Award in 2019 and 2018 MSSP of the Year. Visit us at http://www.smarttech247.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 50 countries.
