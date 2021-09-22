BOSTON, Sep. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection, and Sysware, a leading software distributor in Indonesia, today announced a partnership to protect Indonesian companies from sophisticated cyber attacks on endpoints and across their networks.
As part of the partnership, Sysware will offer customers a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution powered by the Cybereason Defense Platform. This advanced solution will deliver Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Next-Generation Antivirus (NGAV), anti-ransomware and fileless malware protection to enterprise clients by way of a single unified agent.
"Partnering with Sysware provides Cybereason with the opportunity to deliver world-class cybersecurity capabilities through the Sysware presence in Indonesia," said Derrick Ng, Channel and Alliance Director, APAC, Cybereason.
"Combining Cybereason's top rated technology and services with Sysware's vast expertise will accelerate our expansion in the Indonesian market,״ said Eric Tan, Sales Director, APAC, Cybereason
Sysware's and Cybereason's mutual customers will be able to detect threats faster, monitor activities across both networks and endpoints with actionable intelligence, and leverage guided remediation tailored specifically to threats like the SolarWinds supply chain attacks, the attacks that exploited vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange and disruptive ransomware attacks.
"Teaming with Cybereason will increase the ability of our partners to help their customers rapidly detect and end cyber attacks that can evade traditional security products," said Tonny Lim, President, Director, Sysware Indonesia. "On top of that, by coupling Cybereason's MDR solution with Sysware professional services, it will help Indonesian customers rapidly identify and limit the impact of threats without the need for additional staffing."
About Sysware
Founded in 2007, PT SYSWARE Indonesia is a leading Next Generation IT Distributor. Through our various subsidiaries and lines of businesses, we offer our channel partners a unique combination of digital security, networking and software solutions throughout the Indonesia archipelago. When coupled with our professional services and software development expertise, SYSWARE provides our channel partners the ability to help their customers to optimize and extract the most out of their IT investments.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 50 countries.
