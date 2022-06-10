Cybereason's CEO and Co-founder Lior Div has built a company that enables organizations to reverse the adversary advantage helping to fuel the New England technology economy since 2012.
BOSTON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced CEO and Co-founder Lior Div has been named as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New England Award winner.
"I am humbled to be named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year from a list of the most qualified entrepreneurs that all bring a spirit that fuels the New England economy. There is no place that I would rather build a company. Cybereason takes an approach that enables defenders to end malicious operations instantly by delivering the most comprehensive prevention, detection and response solution on the market. This is how we are returning the high ground to the defenders – and we are just getting started," said Div.
Div and his two co-founders, Yossi Naar and Yonatan Striem-Amit, saw that the security industry was at a crossroads trying to keep up with adversaries. Div's passion to empower Defenders was ignited when he recognized the opportunity to leverage his skills as a former Commander in Israel's Unit 8200 as a nation-state offensive cyber operative to build a company that enables organizations to reverse the adversary advantage. The rise of a new class of highly skilled adversaries employing sophisticated attack techniques and tools to commit financial cybercrime, espionage, and hold companies to ransom was further exacerbated during the pandemic as organizations are more reliant on public cloud and SaaS applications in the new work-from- anywhere era.
As a New England award winner, Div will be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.
