BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection, today announced that Lior Div, CEO and co-founder, will be a keynote speaker at the Govware Conference, in Singapore, Wednesday, October 6, 9:30 am, SST. His talk will focus on the rise in cyber attacks against global telecommunications companies. Sam Curry, the company's CSO, will also be speaking, Thursday, October 7, 1:05 pm SST, offering practical advice and recommendations for future-proofing a business.
Div's keynote address will focus on Cybereason's year-long investigation into three Chinese threat groups that targeted telecommunications companies in Southeast Asia. Titled 'DeadRinger: Exposing Chinese Threat Actors Targeting Major Telcos,' Div will share how Cybereason discovered that threat actors exploited the Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities to gain access to the telcos in order to facilitate cyber espionage against politicians, law enforcement officials, business leaders, activists and dissidents.
Div is an expert in hacking operations, forensics, reverse engineering, malware analysis, cryptography, and evasion. Previously, he served in key security forces agencies as commander of cybersecurity teams, where he received a Medal of Honor. Prior to Cybereason, Div founded a cybersecurity services company that provided services to government agencies.
Sam Curry's speaking session, titled 'Future-proof Vigilance: The Recipe for Security From Now on,' will provide a recipe to businesses for future-proofing technologies and methodologies by channeling security practices and innovation. He will also explore why it is important to be adaptive, flexible and diverse in security.
Curry has more than 25 years of IT security industry experience and is a Visiting Fellow at the National Security Institute. Sam most recently served as CTO, CSO and GM at Arbor Networks. Previously, he spent seven years at RSA (the Security Division of EMC) in a variety of senior management roles, including CTO, SVP of Product and Head of RSA Labs. He has held senior management roles at MicroStrategy, Computer Associates, and McAfee in addition to being co-founder and first employee of two successful security startups.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 50 countries.
