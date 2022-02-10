BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced that Vice President of Commercial and Channel Sales, North America, Abigail Maines and Vice President of Managed Security Services Program (MSSP), North America, Stephan Tallent, were named 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.
With more than 20 years of experience in channel sales, Maines achieved several milestones in the past year, including leading the launch of the company's Defenders League Partner Program, tripling the size of the company's go-to-market channel organization based on direct partner feedback, and implementing new rules of engagement to ensure the highest profit profile for Partners.
"Cybereason will work tirelessly to provide our Partners with everything they need to continue to solve their customer's urgent security challenges. Our partner base has grown significantly in the past year and we will look for more opportunities to help them improve their profitability," said Maines.
Tallent has spent more than 20 years in Managed Services and information security. Over the past year, he led the effort to build out the MSSP team, bolster go-to-market support for partners and engineering/development to improve features and functions Partners are looking for to empower their service offerings.
"The demand for incident and detection and response services will be expanding for the foreseeable future with XDR becoming the next as-a-service opportunity for Service Providers. We look forward to working with MSSPs to broaden their recurring revenue streams and further diversify their Cybereason managed services offerings," said Tallent.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason XDR Platform provides predictive prevention, detection and response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. The Cybereason MalOp™ instantly delivers context-rich attack intelligence across every affected device, user and system with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Cybereason turns threat data into actionable decisions at the speed of business. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.
