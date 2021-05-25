BOSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced it has been named to CNBC's 2021 Disruptor 50 list of the most disruptive private global companies. Cybereason landed in the #32 spot and is one of only two cybersecurity companies on the list. Cybereason was chosen from a record number of nearly 1,600 nominations.
The past 12 months have been record setting for Cybereason with the company recently named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. The company also topped the recently released MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations due to the superior prevention and detection capabilities of the Cybereason Defense Platform. Cybereason was also recently voted one of the '2020 Top Places to Work' by the Boston Globe.
"Cybereason's operation-centric security approach is helping defenders combat sophisticated and persistent threats to their businesses. While other companies have analysts chasing alerts without truly offering valuable insight, Cybereason helps organizations around the world leverage our technology each day to outthink and outpace threat actors," said Lior Div, CEO and Co-founder, Cybereason.
The annual CNBC Disruptor list showcases the top 50 private companies whose innovations are revolutionizing their industries and our everyday lives. SpaceX, Spotify and Uber are previous winners. Read more about Cybereason and other disruptors at:
"In the face of unprecedented challenges over the past 12 months because of the global pandemic, the never-give-up attitude of our employees is the reason we continue to grow at a record-setting pace. We are out to build a company that matters. One that can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere and return defenders to high ground above adversaries," added Div.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
