BOSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced that it is now a research sponsor of the Center for Threat-Informed Defense, allowing them to collaborate on applied research and development to improve cyber defense at scale for the global security community.
The research collaboration will build on the MITRE ATT&CK® framework as the foundation for a threat-informed defense approach in countering the latest techniques being leveraged by today's most advanced threat actors. The Center also works to provide defenders with a deep understanding of adversary tradecraft and advances in the development of countermeasures for prevention, detection and mitigation of modern threats.
"The MITRE ATT&CK framework has been rapidly adopted by organizations because it is a taxonomy and analytical framework that dramatically advanced the way we communicate, detect and respond to adversarial activity," said Cybereason co-founder and CTO Yonatan Striem Amit. "We are committed to working with the Center for Threat-Informed Defense to develop better defense strategies that work to reverse the adversary advantage and return the high ground to the defender."
This ongoing collaboration will result in a reduction in the time it takes to identify, understand and respond to malicious actions before material damage occurs.
"The Center for Threat-Informed Defense brings together the best security teams from around the world to identify and solve the most-pressing problems facing cyber defenders," said Richard Struse, director, Center for Threat-Informed Defense. "We're excited Cybereason has joined our efforts to change the game on adversaries by helping improve our collective ability to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber attacks."
About the Center for Threat-Informed Defense
The Center is a non-profit, privately funded research and development organization operated by MITRE Engenuity. The Center's mission is to advance the state of the art and the state of the practice in threat-informed defense globally. Comprised of participant organizations from around the globe with highly sophisticated security teams, the Center builds on MITRE ATT&CK®, an important foundation for threat-informed defense used by security teams and vendors in their enterprise security operations. Because the Center operates for the public good, outputs of its research and development are available publicly and for the benefit of all.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
