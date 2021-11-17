BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection, today announced the launch of the Cybereason Predictive Ransomware Protection solution--an AI-powered, enterprise grade anti-ransomware solution designed to detect the most subtle of adversary behaviors at the earliest stages of an attack and automatically end the operation before data exfiltration or disruptive encryption can occur.
Today's complex ransomware operations, or RansomOps, are extremely disruptive to targeted organizations, but the actual ransomware payload is the just tail-end of a much longer attack sequence. Through an operation-centric approach, the Cybereason Predictive Ransomware Protection solution not only detects and blocks potentially devastating ransomware payloads, it stops RansomOps at the earliest stages of an attack. This includes detecting and blocking initial ingress, lateral movement on the network, command and control structure, data exfiltration attempts and more to deliver the most comprehensive ransomware protection available today.
Time is critical when responding to a ransomware attack, so the predictive protection Cybereason delivers includes automated response actions so Defenders are not consumed by manual alert triage or time consuming investigations. Predictive protection means Cybereason prevents ransomware with a high degree of confidence based on the subtle behaviors that reveal attacker activity on the network.
This is why Cybereason is the only security provider that remains undefeated in the fight against ransomware, protecting every customer from threats like the DarkSide Ransomware that shut down Colonial Pipeline, the REvil Ransomware that disrupted meatpacking giant JBS and IT services provider Kaseya, the LockBit Ransomware that struck Accenture and every other ransomware family.
The Cybereason Predictive Ransomware Protection solution provides:
- Artificial Intelligence at the Endpoint: Only Cybereason predicts and blocks ransomware activity using artificial intelligence on every endpoint, unlike competitive solutions that rely on cloud-based detections or assume defeat by offering unreliable ransomware "rollbacks."
- Multi-Layered Predictive Prevention: Cybereason protection leads with the industry's only predictive prevention that ends ransomware based on the most subtle behaviors and attacker activity before encryption of critical systems. Combined with our award-winning NGAV, AV, script-based and file-based detections ensures that both known and never before seen ransomware is blocked.
- Visibility from the Kernel to the Cloud: Sophisticated attackers know how to evade standard means of detection, so Cybereason delivers attack telemetry down to the kernel level and up to the Cloud to reveal ransomware attacks at the first stages, correlating all attack activity with actionable context by delivering the full attack story from root cause to every affected asset for rapid response.
The launch of the Cybereason Predictive Ransomware Protection solution coincides with the publication of a new global ransomware study by Cybereason, titled Organizations at Risk: Ransomware Attackers Don't Take Holidays, which provides insights on the risk from disruptive ransomware attacks targeting organizations when they are most vulnerable: during weekends and holidays when staffing is limited. Join us for an informative webinar December 1st at 1:00pm ET that examines the report findings and provides guidance on how to defend against ransomware attacks on weekends and holidays.
Cybereason is dedicated to teaming with defenders to end ransomware attacks on the endpoint, across the enterprise, to everywhere the battle is taking place. Learn more about the Cybereason Predictive Ransomware Protection solution, browse our ransomware defense resources, or schedule a demo today to learn how your organization can benefit from an operation-centric approach to security.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.
