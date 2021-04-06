BOSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced further investments in its North American channel program with the launch of its Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Program. The program will support current and future partners by enhancing their revenue streams and efficacy in detection and response services. Cybereason works with MSSPs to end cyberattacks with an operation-centric approach that delivers immediate context into malicious operations across endpoints, users and the cloud.
As part of the MSSP Program launch, Cybereason will provide MSSPs with specialized support from service creation, technical and operational onboarding to revenue and demand generation support. Cybereason will empower the defender service provider partners with technology built to reverse the adversary advantage and offer MDR and IR service enablement programs designed to enhance partner growth and profitability.
Cybereason recently expanded its North American channel team with several strategic hires, including Stephan Tallent, who is overseeing MSSP growth. In addition, Cybereason is one of 15 cybersecurity vendors securing a coveted spot in the recently published Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021.
"My goal is to build a stronger path to profitability for our current MSSPs and as we onboard new partners make it easy to integrate with Cybereason. With more and more security buyers across the healthcare, banking and insurance, retail and state and local government outsourcing their detection and response services, the Cybereason mission is to drive healthier margins and profits for our MSSPs. We have the platform, tools and services to give our partners a competitive advantage," said Stephan Tallent, CISSP, Vice President of Managed Security Services Providers, North America, Cybereason.
Cybereason gives MSSPs a competitive edge by protecting joint customers emerging security threats with industry-leading efficiency for detection and response.
"As part of our strategy to deliver impactful outcomes for customers, deepwatch allies with industry leaders to enhance our Cloud SecOps platform. Cybereason's innovative endpoint solution stood out as a clear choice to provide extensive visibility and enable targeted active response for critical cybersecurity issues. They have been a great partner for deepwatch, with a passion for collaboration and superb technology," said Corey Bodzin, CTO, deepwatch.
The roll out of the MSSP Program includes tools and initiatives to enable partner success and profitability:
*The Cybereason MSSP Program is purpose-built for the defenders, with an operation-centric approach that increases security efficacy, while reducing the complexity and cost of delivery for detection and response services.
*The Cybereason MSSP Program offers a flexible platform blending threat hunting and advanced incident response with endpoint protection, detection and response. This enables the MSSP to convert incident response engagements into ongoing managed detection and response engagements leveraging the same comprehensive platform.
"Cybereason's platform has helped us protect our clients and partners from advanced threats and has simplified our security operations so we can focus our attention where it matters," said Justin Kallhoff, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Ascend Technologies. "Our partnership continues to be a critical part of our MSSP strategy and we look forward to Cybereason's continued innovation."
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
