BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection, announced it was named a 2021 'Top HighTech Company to work for' in Israel by Dun & Bradstreet. Cybereason ranked #24 out of 50 companies recognized. Cybereason's operation-centric security approach enables defenders to outthink and outpace sophisticated cyber threats from nation-state attackers and cybercriminal groups. This approach has kept Cybereason defenders undefeated against ransomware.
"Cybereason recently hired its 1,000 employee and recognition on Dun's prestigious list will help us with ambitious hiring goals in the months ahead. We are aggressively looking for talented professionals interested in working for a supportive and inclusive company. The employees are the strength of Cybereason, they have a never-give-up attitude and have enabled us to build the best cybersecurity company in the world," said Lior Div, CEO and Co-founder, Cybereason.
Cybereason is experiencing hypergrowth across the world. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deliver Cybereason XDR powered by Google Chronicle. In addition, Cybereason recently landed a premier spot on the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50, a showcase of 50 private companies whose innovations are revolutionizing their industries and our everyday lives.
Div added, "At the heart of the Cybereason culture is our UBU value ('you be you'), our mission of accepting every person as an individual and the wider importance of inclusivity and diversity. It is our mission to continue to build a global team of diverse 'defenders' with a collective strength that comes from acceptance of each one of us, exactly as we are."
