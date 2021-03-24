BOSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced that the Cybereason Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service offering has been named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021 report.
Cybereason MDR was one of 15 solutions included in this report from Forrester, which we believe is a testament to the superior threat hunting, multi-layer prevention and correlated behavior-based detections. Cybereason MDR reliably identifies complex threats earlier in the attack sequence - long before an attack can escalate to the level of a serious breach event.
Cybereason MDR provides deep contextual detections to deliver multi-stage visualizations of every stage of every Malop™ (malicious operation) from root cause across every fixed or mobile device, every user identity, and all platforms whether on-prem or in the cloud. In its vendor profile, the Forrester MDR Wave states:
"Cybereason has long made malicious operations, 'malops,' in its terms, a core part of its messaging and approach to service delivery. This emphasis is reflected in its strong threat hunting capability along with its outstanding service delivery personnel. Extensive use of the MITRE ATT&CK framework throughout the entirety of its service allows clients to understand incidents and events in a common, relevant external framework. This helps clients improve their approach to detection engineering in their security programs."
Cybereason MDR leverages the power of the Cybereason Defense Platform in combination with expert global SOC teams to deliver a fully hosted solution. Organizations can implement Cybereason MDR as a standalone managed security service or as added layers of protection to augment an existing security program.
Cybereason MDR offers two tailored options for managed prevention based on your organization;s needs: MDR Essentials and MDR Complete - each providing a flexible and scalable solution for enterprises of all sizes. Cybereason MDR is fully managed by seasoned experts who are world class threat hunters because they understand the nature of complex offensive operations and apply that knowledge to stopping even the most stealthy and sophisticated threats.
"We are really pleased to see how excited the market is about our unique approach to early detection and remediation," said Lior Div, CEO and co-founder. "Inclusion in the Forrester MDR Wave, in our opinion, further validates our mission to reverse the adversary advantage by demonstrating how the addition of our expert team of defenders through the Cybereason MDR offering acts as a force multiplier for organizations of every size."
Key Cybereason MDR Capabilities:
- A fully scalable solution that can be quickly deployed for immediate protection
- Continuous threat hunting to detect and prevent attacks 24x7x365
- Detailed analysis of malicious operations from root cause with the Cybereason Malop
- Automated or guided remediation options based on your organization's needs
- Mobile MDR to secure the expanded network perimeter
- Remote Incident Response (IR) retainer options to further reduce response times
The Cybereason MDR solution provides organizations with a fully managed security solution to prevent even the most complex attacks. Download the Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021 here, and for more details on the Cybereason MDR advantage and how Cybereason MDR can protect your organization, read our Service Brief or reach out to a Cybereason defender to learn how Cybereason MDR can accelerate your organization's security program.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
