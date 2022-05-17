Cybereason Joins Rapid-Growth Companies on the List Including: Canva, Blockchain.com, Stripe and Chime
BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced it has been named to the 10th Annual CNBC Disruptor 50 list of the most disruptive private global companies. Cybereason landed in the #41 spot and is one of only three cybersecurity companies on the list. This is the second consecutive year Cybereason was named a Disruptor. More than 1600 nominations were accepted.
"CNBC's recognition of Cybereason as one of the 2022 Disruptor 50 validates the mission set forth by my co-founders and I ten years ago when we first established the company. Outthinking and outpacing nation-state sponsored and cybercriminals actors has enabled Cybereason to grow globally helping Defenders at both public and private sector organizations. Deploying the Cybereason Defense Platform enables organizations to protect, detect and respond to sophisticated threats in real-time by expelling threat actors from victim networks and preventing attacks altogether," said Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and Cofounder.
The annual CNBC Disruptor 50 list showcases the top private companies whose innovations are revolutionizing their industries and our everyday lives. SpaceX, Spotify and Uber are previous winners.
Cybereason also announced the publication of the inaugural report from the Cyber Defenders Council, a group of preeminent security leaders from public and private sector organizations across North America, EMEA, and APAC. The report, titled Defend Forward: A Proactive Model for Cyber Deterrence, discusses the concept of Defend Forward as a relevant cyber deterrence model and shares how security leaders can adapt it for the private sector via six guiding principles.
Additional indicators of Cybereason's exponential growth over the past 12 months include:
- Achieving 100% prevention, visibility and real-time protection in 2022 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations for enterprise.
- Joining forces with Google Cloud to drive XDR innovation and the release of Cybereason XDR powered by Google Cloud, delivering the industry's first true XDR platform.
- The acquisition of empow, a security analytics company based in Tel Aviv, adding innovative predictive response technology and top-tier engineering and product talent to the company's portfolio.
- The release of groundbreaking research, Operation CuckooBees, that uncovered the full playbook from a massive Chinese intellectual property theft operation, remaining undetected in the market since 2019
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud, and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason Defense Platform provides predictive prevention, detection, and response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. The Cybereason MalOp™ instantly delivers context-rich attack intelligence across every affected device, user, and system with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Cybereason turns threat data into actionable decisions at the speed of business. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.
Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook
Media Contact:
Bill Keeler
Senior Director, Global Public Relations
Cybereason
(929) 259-3261
Media Contact
Bill Keeler, Cybereason, 929 259-3261, bill.keeler@cybereason.com
SOURCE Cybereason