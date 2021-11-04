BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection, today announced it has been named to The Herd 100, D.A. Davidson's ranking of the Top 100 private technology companies. The Cybereason operation-centric security approach enables defenders to outthink and outpace sophisticated cyber threats from nation-state attackers and cybercriminal groups.
"I couldn't be more impressed with Cybereason as they experience record growth and including them in The Herd 100 is indicative of the traction they are receiving as one of the top private innovators in North America," said Greg Thomas, managing director, technology investment banking at D.A. Davidson. "Cybereason's differentiator in a crowded endpoint security industry is the use of its patented Malicious Operations (Malop™) engine, giving security professionals visibility into full cyberattacks across organizations."
Cybereason is experiencing hypergrowth across North America with 200 percent growth in new and upsell annual contract value (ACV) bookings. In addition, the company recently announced its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deliver Cybereason XDR powered by Google Chronicle. This powerful partnership will bring to market unprecedented Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities--across endpoints, networks, cloud and workspaces--at record-setting speed.The joint solution combines Google Cloud expertise to hunt through petabytes of data with Cybereason's ability to analyze that data in real-time to stop malicious operations before damage occurs.
"The Cybereason operation-centric security approach is disrupting the cybersecurity industry across North America and the world by enabling defenders to combat sophisticated and persistent threats to their organizations, including ransomware. Being named to The Herd 100 further validates Cybereason growth and our goal to deploy the Cybereason Defense Platform in all businesses as the gold-standard for endpoint solutions replacing existing legacy endpoint solutions," said Lior Div, CEO and Co-founder, Cybereason.
Cybereason is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world, having raised more than $700 million in funding and a rapidly expanding customer base. Additional hypergrowth key indicators for the company include:
Launch of a U.S. Government subsidiary Cybereason Government Inc., dedicated to the prevention, detection and response to malicious operations targeting U.S. Government agencies on the federal, state and local level.
$275 Million in crossover financing led by Liberty Strategic Capital, with additional backing provided by Irving Investors, certain funds advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, and Softbank.
Acquisition of security analytics company empow added innovative predictive response technology and a library of out-of-the-box data integrations to Cybereason XDR, along with top-tier engineering and product talent.
Taking a premier spot on the 2021 CNBC 2021 Disruptor 50 list showcasing the top 50 private companies whose innovations are revolutionizing their industries and our everyday lives.
Debut in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Platforms and was positioned furthest to the right in the Visionary Quadrant for Completeness of Vision in the endpoint protection space.
Recognized in the debut Forrester XDR Wave Report for Extended Detection and Response. Cybereason won over customers with its product vision and the concept of the MalOp.
Exposing Iranian state-sponsored cyber espionage campaign targeting global aerospace and telecommunications companies resulted in the identification of a new Iranian threat actor dubbed MalKamak that has operated since at least 2018.
Exposing Chinese state-sponsored espionage campaign compromising global telecommunications companies through several previously unidentified cyber attack campaigns infiltrating major telecommunications providers across Southeast Asia.
