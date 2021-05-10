BOSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced our placement as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. Cybereason believes our position in the report is an affirmation of the value the cloud-native Cybereason Defense Platform delivers through superior endpoint protection (EPP) and extended detection and response (XDR) functionality.
"We believe our recognition as a visionary is a direct result of the Cybereason Malop™. The Malop provides multi-stage visualizations of all aspects of an attack across every impacted device and user in real-time. Other solutions rely on less advanced data models and complex UIs that require significant time and skill to hunt for threats or investigate events, and they require the crafting of complicated queries to ferret out the critical details of an attack," said Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and co-founder.
"Furthermore, Cybereason has a unique ability to provide a future ready, multi-layered detection and prevention approach based on the most subtle Indicators of Behavior (IOBs) to end cyberattacks at the earliest stages, before they can become a major breach event."
The Cybereason Defense Platform can be deployed as an on-premises or hybrid solution to protect Windows, Mac, Linux and mobile devices, as well as providing coverage for cloud workloads and containers through agentless protection for Kubernetes nodes.
Learn more about why Gartner named Cybereason a Visionary in our blog post here
You can download a complimentary copy of the Gartner EPP Magic Quadrant here.
Cybereason is dedicated to teaming with defenders to end cyber attacks from endpoints to the enterprise to everywhere. Talk to a Cybereason Defender to learn more about our innovative solutions, or schedule a demo today to learn how your organization can benefit from an operation-centric approach to security.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook
Media Contacts:
Bill Keeler
Senior Director, Global Public Relations
Cybereason
(929) 259-3261
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Paul Webber, Peter Firstbrook, Rob Smith, Mark Harris, Prateek Bhajanka, 5 May 2021
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission.
All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Bill Keeler, Cybereason, 929 259-321, bill.keeler@cybereason.com
SOURCE Cybereason