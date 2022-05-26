Cybereason hires cybersecurity veteran to help further grow its Japanese business operation.
BOSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today named Osamu Yamano President of Cybereason Japan. A cybersecurity thought leader with nearly four decades of experience, Yamano will oversee the company's operations in the region and is responsible for expanding Cybereason's business and further strengthening its sales and support systems. Yamano brings valuable expertise and a strong track record of excellence to Cybereason most recently from both Akamai and McAfee.
With nearly 40 years of experience, Yamano has held a variety of different roles in Marketing, Research & Development, Enterprise Sales and Channel Sales over his career. Since 2019, Yamano was President of Akamai Japan and also served as President of McAfee Japan between 2016-2019. He also ran EMC Japan as President from 2010-2016. And for 12 years between 1998-2010 he held a variety of titles with EMC Japan such as Executive Officer and Vice President and President. Yamano's career started in 1984 at AT&T's Bell Laboratories.
"There is one common theme with Osamu's distinguished and successful career and that is growing successful businesses for many of the biggest names in cybersecurity in Japan. I am confident that Osamu will play a pivotal role in increasing Cybereason market share with an ecosystem of partners that work with many of the largest financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, government, retail and telecommunications companies," said Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and Co-founder.
Yamano holds a Master's degree in Control Engineering from the Tokyo Institute of Technology (1984), an Executive Program from Stanford University Business School (2001), and is a visiting professor at the University of Telecommunications.
''With the largest EDR market share in Japan, Cybereason is well positioned to continue rapidly growing our organization. Defenders need the ability to detect threats faster, monitor activities across both networks and endpoints with actionable intelligence, and leverage guided remediation tailored specifically to their organizations' unique digital environment and cyber requirements. My goal is to ensure our customers are protected from cyberattacks and to work on Digital Transformation safely and securely," said Yamano.
