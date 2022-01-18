BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced it has launched a 'Pay as you Grow' program (PAYG) for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), which provides the company's most trusted partners and solution providers with financial flexibility to increase their margins and profitability.
The PAYG program is available for Elite and Premier Cybereason MSSP partners and offers several tiers designed to help them grow their business, depending on the goals of their business today and where it is going tomorrow. The program is designed to increase partner flexibility through a monthly billing model based on the number of endpoint sensors in use as opposed to annual subscriptions.
"Participating partners in Cybereason's Pay as you Grow program benefit from a billing process that allows them to buy like they sell, in a monthly fee based on usage, enabling them to increase profits as they grow their business," said Stephan Tallent, Vice President, MSSP, North America, Cybereason. "Additional advantages include a seamless tracking and billing model that creates an opportunity for MSSPs to support and secure customers of all sizes, without high contractual obligations to Cybereason."
The PAYG program also creates a competitive advantage for MSSP partners, including:
- Reduced barriers to entry for MSSPs looking to sell Cybereason solutions
- A viable migration option for partners using competitor PAYG programs
- A simplified licensing model and incentives for partners to accelerate the growth of their Cybereason business
- Access to dedicated support resources
"Ascend Technologies is always looking for partners that are dedicated to innovation and continued growth. From their cutting-edge technology to the operational process improvements over the last few years, Cybereason has shown their commitment to their partner program. As a long-standing Cybereason partner, we are excited about the future roadmap, these alignments and the opportunities they will bring for both companies," said Heather Lantz, Senior Vice President - Cybersecurity Services, Ascend Technologies.
"Elite and Premier partners will benefit from the new PAYG program, and joining Cybereason in the collective effort to end cyberattacks against our joint customers will force adversaries to move on in search of easier targets," added Tallent.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason XDR Platform provides planetary scale data ingestion, operation-centric detection and predictive response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. The Cybereason MalOp™ engine instantly delivers context-rich attack intelligence across every affected device, user and system with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.
