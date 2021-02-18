BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced a partnership with Oxygen DMCC, the Dubai-based leader in AI-powered cybersecurity and mobility solutions, enabling enterprises across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to detect and end cyber attacks on endpoints anywhere on their networks.
Oxygen has built a reputation across the region as a flexible, fast, reliable, and responsive solution provider. The company has been able to forge a strong base of committed channel partners and established lasting relationships with end-users through its customer-focused approach to sales and presales.
As part of the agreement, Oxygen has committed resources to support Cybereason's growth, both in channel reach and technical expertise. Initial presales support will include in-depth demos as part of a series of product-awareness campaigns to promote Cybereason solutions in the MENA region.
"Cybereason was among the first vendors in the region to deliver a viable endpoint protection platform," said Tarek Kuzbari, Regional Director for the Middle East and Turkey, Cybereason. "We also delivered great value for organizations with our endpoint detection and response solution, made available through Oracle's Second-Generation Cloud in Jeddah and Dubai. The cloud-based platform addresseS key issues of scalability, data residency and compliance with which MENA organizations have been struggling. Oxygen has both the track record and expertise to boost our go-to-market strength in the region."
"Partnering with Cybereason – a company with an enviable track record in endpoint protection and incident response – will allow enterprises to take an operation-centric approach to detecting malicious activity earlier based on subtle chains of behavior that stop malicious activity before they escalate to a major security event," said Khalid Laban, CEO, Oxygen DMCC. "We are starkly aware of the volatility of the threat landscape, and we know that to face threat actors on an equal footing requires strategic partnerships between expert entities."
Oxygen's territories under the agreement will be the GCC, North Africa, Levant, and Turkey, targeting all scales of business, including telecoms providers and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Key verticals to be targeted include government, FSI, oil and gas, healthcare, retail and hospitality.
"Cybereason recognizes that defenders are in a daily battle for their privacy and security. Trust is a chain that we work diligently to strengthen, and we shall continue to ally ourselves with fellow specialists that can deliver peace of mind to the region," Kuzbari added.
About Oxygen
Oxygen offers a comprehensive vendor product portfolio and systems solutions that are already compatible to the next generation of service assurance and security assurance solutions. Placing AI under the Oxygen umbrella and portfolio of products and services allows Oxygen Middle East to both intensify and complement its focus on visual-related technology practice for integrator partners. Oxygen is aligned to help integrators establish and expand their Artificial Intelligence practices as well as capitalize on convergence, all while enabling them to break into new, complementary technologies and vertical markets to create net new business opportunities.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
