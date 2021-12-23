BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced it has been named to Battery Ventures' 5th Annual list of Highest-Rated Cloud-Computing Companies To Work For, a ranking of the top 25 privately held cloud companies. Companies were chosen based on high employee satisfaction, culture, rating of senior leadership, performance and ability to attract and retain talent. Cybereason is one of the fastest growing companies doubling its employee base over the past 12 months.
A key driver of growth at Cybereason is due to its strong culture rooted in diversity and compelling values. In the early days of the company, CEO and Co-founder Lior Div created the UBU initiative ('you be you'), a core value where each person can unlock their full potential when they work somewhere that truly accepts them for who they are. This value is still at the heart of the company, enabling employees to come to work as their best selves. Today, the UBU initiative has taken on more significance given the continued global pandemic and variety of social issues making headlines. A never give up attitude and willingness to constantly evolve are equally important core values at Cybereason.
"Cybereason is a private cloud company doing it right, creating and sustaining a high level of employee satisfaction, and strong corporate culture, in this unprecedented 'Great Resignation' era. We identified Cybereason as a standout company, as measured by employee feedback provided on Glassdoor," said Neeraj Agrawal, General Partner, Battery Ventures.
"Our employees are the champions behind our success and as we continue to build a global team of diverse 'Cybereasoners' where everyone feels welcome, our strength comes from all of us, exactly as we are. Battery Ventures' designating Cybereason as a top ranked private company to work for in 2021 gives me great pride. In the face of a second challenging year brought on by the global pandemic their never-give-up attitude as Defenders is the reason we continue to grow at a record-setting pace," said Div.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason XDR Platform provides planetary scale data ingestion, operation-centric detection and predictive response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. The Cybereason MalOp™ engine instantly delivers context-rich attack intelligence across every affected device, user and system with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.
Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook
Media Contact:
Bill Keeler
Senior Director, Global Public Relations
Cybereason
(929) 259-3261
Media Contact
Bill Keeler, Cybereason, 929 259-3261, bill.keeler@cybereason.com
SOURCE Cybereason