BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection, today announced that the Cybereason XDR Platform has been named a Contender in the debut of the Forrester New Wave™: Extended Detection And Response (XDR) Providers, Q4 2021, continuing the company's tremendous momentum in the XDR space following the acquisition of security analytics company empow last July. In addition, following the XDR New Wave report evaluation cycle, Cybereason and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership to bring a joint XDR solution to market later this quarter.
Cybereason XDR was one of only 14 solutions included in this first ever XDR report from Forrester, which we believe is a testament to the superior threat hunting, multi-layer prevention, behavior-based detections and automated response options. Cybereason XDR delivers unified prevention, detection and response capabilities that can more reliably identify complex threats earlier in the malicious operation than competing offerings.
In addition to the top-tier engineering and product talent and more than 70 out-of-the-box technical integrations, the recent empow acquisition brings new Prediction algorithms capable of anticipating an attacker's likely next steps through machine learning models applied to XDR data. This intelligent decisioning engine delivers remediation guidance in real-time to prevent, detect and respond to any malicious operation.
Cybereason XDR simplifies security operations by visualizing key stages of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). This includes root cause across any endpoint, including mobile devices and containers, user identities, application suites, cloud infrastructure and more. Cybereason XDR leverages the power of the Cybereason Defense Platform in combination with our expert SOC analysts who conduct proactive threat hunting around the clock and across the globe.
Inclusion in this debut report from Forrester follows the Cybereason Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering being named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021 report in March and the Cybereason Defense Platform earning top scores across every aspect of testing in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations in April, a key component for inclusion in the XDR New Wave report. Cybereason also recently made an impressive debut in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Platforms, positioned furthest to the right in the Visionary Quadrant for Completeness of Vision in the endpoint protection space.
"We have the first truly open-XDR solution on the market capable of delivering planetary-scale protection, further validating the power of the Cybereason operation-centric approach to predicting, preventing, and responding to advanced malicious operations," said Cybereason CEO and co-founder Lior Div. "Inclusion in the Forrester XDR New Wave further validates our XDR strategy and our mission to reverse the adversary advantage to end attacks from the endpoint, across the enterprise, to the cloud and beyond. And this is just the first phase of our XDR evolution, with more exciting innovations in store for defenders."
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 50 countries.
