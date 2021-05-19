BOSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced that Chief Information Security Officer Israel Barak and Principal Security Advocate Lodrina Cherne are taking center stage at the RSA Conference on Thursday, May 21, with two speaking sessions.
Barak will discuss the results of the recent Cybereason honeypot investigation exploring cyber threats against critical infrastructure networks and their operators. The session, titled 'Critical Infrastructure Network Attacks: Code Red, Alert Network Operators,' takes place Thursday, May 20, 2:15 am ET. This session will analyze new TTPs (tactics, techniques and procedure) used by cybercrime actors targeting critical infrastructure providers with ransomware attacks. This talk is especially relevant considering the recent ransomware attacks on oil and gas and its impact. Register for Barak's session here.
Cherne will join a panel of distinguished women in a session titled 'Lessons Learned from Diverse Paths to Successful Cybersecurity Careers,' Thursday, May 20, 1:00 am ET. Joining Cherne will be Inno Eroraha, Chief Strategist at NetSecurity, and Xena Olsen, a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst at a Fortune 500 company. Moderator John Pescatore will lead a discussion focused on their diverse careers, backgrounds, and how they have thrived in the technology and cybersecurity industry. Register for Cherne's session here.
Israel Barak is a cyber defense expert with extensive experience working for the Israeli Defense Forces and the Government of Israel. As Cybereason CISO, Barak is at the forefront of the company's security innovation, as well as the research and analysis of current and evolving advanced threats. Barak founded and headed the Israeli Defense Forces red team unit, as well as established and operated cyber warfare teams. Barak spent years training, guiding and professionally mentoring new personnel, providing in-depth expertise as it relates to cyber warfare, cybersecurity, and threat actor tactics and procedures.
Lodrina Cherne is a champion for security in the digital forensics and cybersecurity field. As Principal Security Advocate at Cybereason, she drives innovation and development of best practices related to cybersecurity standards and policy. Cherne is a Certified Instructor at the SANS Institute where she helps information security professionals advance their foundational understanding of digital forensics. Throughout her 15 years in cybersecurity, Cherne has advocated for people wrongly impacted by technology as a volunteer for Operation Safe Escape which helps educate and empower victims of domestic violence with digital safety skills.
Cybereason at RSA Conference 2021
With the RSA Conference 2021 taking place virtually, attendees can meet with Cybereason executive leadership to learn how unified endpoint protection can move beyond simple alerting to protecting organizations on the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere. Attendees can watch the Cybereason sponsor video featuring Cybereason CEO and Cofounder Lior Div and CSO Sam Curry.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
