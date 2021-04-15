BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today announced that it has joined with the MassCyberCenter at the MassTech Collaborative and other Massachusetts companies to mentor college students from 14 schools across the state. Cybereason has three on-staff mentors, including: Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer, Lodrina Cherne, Principal Security Advocate and Maggie MacAlpine, Security Strategist.
As part of Cherne's mentorship engagement, she has organized a panel for the student mentees for Thursday, April 22 with digital forensics and incident response experts who will provide an overview of this career path. Mentors from both the public and private sector will speak.
As mentors, Curry, Cherne and MacAlpine will meet regularly with their mentees to discuss cybersecurity careers. During the program, students will build, break, secure, and administer a virtual machine; evaluate a cybersecurity policy or procedure for a business; draft a policy recommendation for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; create or evaluate a cyber incident response plan, and develop a cyber education and awareness product.
"The private sector, government, and academia all have important roles to play in growing and diversifying the cybersecurity workforce, which is why I am happy to see the involvement of these partners in the Cybersecurity Mentorship Program," said Stephanie Helm, Director of the MassCyberCenter at the MassTech Collaborative.
"There is a massive skills gap in the cybersecurity industry and we should do all we can to bridge it and to pay forward what we all received in our careers. No one advances in isolation and it is important to share, talk to new people and to listen. As mentors we learn as much as the mentees do and diving into conversations about the foundational principles of our discipline is providing mentees with the building blocks needed to forge their own path in this industry," according to Curry.
Curry is a nationally renowned cybersecurity expert with more than 25 years of experience and is a Visiting Fellow at the National Security Institute. Cherne has more than 15 years of cybersecurity experience and is also a certified instructor with the SANS Institute. MacAlpine has more than 10 years of cybersecurity experience and is one of the co-founders of the DEFCON Voting Machine Hacking Village.
"I believe that participating in our local communities is one of the best ways to strengthen them. To grow our local cybersecurity community, we need to encourage our future security leaders and guide them through real-world problems and that is exactly what MassCyberCenter is doing," said Cherne.
"The cybersecurity industry is facing shortages of personnel even as cyber threats multiply exponentially each year. With MassTech, I hope to be able to give back to the community and to impact both insight and opportunities to the next generation of professionals," said MacAlpine.
