New organization will deliver new efficiencies, speed of innovation across both MSP cybersecurity solutions.
TAMPA, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberFOX, a global cybersecurity company focused on providing identity access management (IAM) solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), launched today with channel veteran David Bellini at the helm as CEO.
CyberFOX brings together under a single brand two best-in-class IAM security companies – Password Boss and AutoElevate – to give MSPs a one-stop destination for security solutions that deliver better control over user access to critical information.
Both solutions are critical elements of a comprehensive IAM security strategy. With the ability to monitor, manage and mitigate risks by controlling user access to critical information, MSPs are able to tighten security defenses for themselves and their customers.
- Password Boss is an enterprise-class password management solution provider for MSPs and their customers. Its multi-tenant management portal allows for automatic deployments through an MSP's remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, synchronizes across devices and more.
- AutoElevate delivers automated privileged access management software. It adopts the principle of "least privilege" for end user workstations. Administrative privileges are automatically elevated only when required to run approved and trusted applications.
David Bellini is well-known across the MSP and IT channel ecosystem. He served as the Chief Operating Officer and worked with his brother Arnie Bellini to spin the ConnectWise software company out of their Tampa-based IT service provider more than four decades ago. After private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired ConnectWise in 2019, David Bellini took on the CEO role at Password Boss when he and a group of investors acquired that company in 2020. That same group later acquired AutoElevate in August 2021.
Bellini said bringing the two independent companies together under the CyberFOX brand will allow both organizations to better serve the cybersecurity needs of MSPs and the channel. "A comprehensive identity access management strategy that includes password management and privileged access management is a key pillar of any cyber defense framework. Today's MSPs and their customers are at high risk in an increasingly perilous IT environment where cybercriminals, hackers and other bad actors constantly probe organizations looking for an opportunity to strike. By blending Password Boss and AutoElevate into CyberFOX, we'll be able to combine resources and tap the deep MSP industry expertise that exists within the two companies. This gives both organizations the ability to quickly innovate and scale their solutions more effectively and efficiently," he said.
Both Password Boss, which was founded by Steve Wise, and AutoElevate, which was co-founded by Todd Jones and Dave Sibiski, seamlessly integrate with a number of PSA, RMM and remote access tools, including those from ConnectWise, Autotask, Datto and Kaseya.
Bellini said he is excited about what the two companies will be able to deliver to the MSP community and ecosystem as they work together.
"The founders of both Password Boss and AutoElevate were MSP owners first who saw a need, leveraged their intimate understanding of an MSP's challenges and built solutions specifically designed to meet that need. It is abundantly clear to anyone who uses either that 'MSP' is deeply entrenched in the DNA of both solutions," he said.
To learn more, visit the CyberFOX website at http://www.cyberfox.com.
About CyberFOX
