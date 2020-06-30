TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberGames is set to launch this week. The PC based educational software is introducing cyber and gaming features of the highest levels and has announced the launch of its software's alpha.
Imagine getting addicted to an online PC game and quickly realizing you have become a real-world hacker, with advanced cyber security skills, being pursued by the leading security companies in the field. This day has come. No, it is not an episode from "Black Mirror."
CyberGames unveils some of the mystic around its initial design and for the first time reveals a part of the secret: allowing you to harness the wild and limitless gaming world to create real defensive and offensive capabilities on the cyber dimension. No entry prerequisites required.
Omri Ruvio, CyberGames Co-founder & CEO: "Our vision is to make practical cybersecurity education an experience both fun, accessible and challenging for anyone who can type on a keyboard. We have essentially removed all entry barriers to the field in a way that will be fully revealed in the near future. We are promoting a dynamic interactive community and inviting anyone to step up their cyber game through an exciting and unique cyber and gaming experience. I have no doubt that the next cyber talents will be found through our system."
CyberGames is an Israeli based software development company that provides cyber security training and educational solutions on an innovative community focused gaming platform.
