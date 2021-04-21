TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CYREBRO, the unique SOC as a platform solution by CyberHat announced today it has secured a $15 million in Series B funding, led by Prytek, with participation from InCapital, Mizrahi Bank, and previous investor, Mangrove. This brings the total company funding raised to date to $22M.
Backed by a team of cyber experts, CYREBRO is democratizing access to best of breed cybersecurity resources, transforming how businesses today run their security operations to quickly respond to and mitigate cyber threats. CYREBRO is the first technology-agnostic cloud-based security operations center (SOC) that is pioneering the SOC-as-a-Platform model. CYREBRO applies comprehensive enterprise-level data protection to organizations against new threats that have arisen from the remote work environment, including under-resourced small businesses that have become prime targets for cyber attacks.
The new funds will be used to expand CYREBRO's SOC-as-a-Platform to meet the exploding demand for robust, scalable, transparent and simple security operations solutions. Bringing to bear expertise and delivering bespoke solutions to enterprises across industries, the funding will accelerate roll-out of its offering to the small-to-medium sized (SMB) market, breaking down barriers to accessing essential cybersecurity solutions previously out of reach to the SMB customer. Over the past year alone over 47 percent of small businesses have experienced a data breach or cyber attack, and these incidents have the potential to bring down an entire company.
CYREBRO enables companies to centralize online operations of the entire security stack, putting the power of enterprise-grade SOC into the affordability and flexibility of a cloud-based service.
"CYREBRO is the next step in the evolution of operating cyber security and we are proud to be pioneering the SOC as a platform market," explained Nadav Arbel, CEO of CyberHat. "Securing this round with our new and existing investors, will enable us to expedite the development of CYREBRO and strengthen our reach in the SMB market. We have made it our mission to enable first grade security operations for organizations of any size and any technology stack, and as such, we are very excited to see the tremendous growth in CYREBRO clients across the globe."
CYREBRO's SOC platform is backed by a team of advanced cyber analysts and forensic investigators at the ready, 24x7. The platform integrates with any existing security systems, tools and software, including all cloud based platforms and internal network devices. CYREBRO offers a "turnkey" solution for SOC requirements, including the SIEM technology (if required), threat hunting, threat intelligence, full tier analysts, investigative capabilities and a world class IR on call. Hundreds of globally established companies have already chosen CYREBRO as their cyber operations platform to defend against data breaches and attacks. This includes SMBs as well as critical infrastructure and industries like casinos, global retailers, banks, insurance companies, and other Fortune 500 companies. Now every SMB will have access to these same enterprise tools and cyber protection resources.
"Prytek group, through our corporate venture arm, is excited to invest in CyberHat. Cyberhat's solution will give to our managed services arm additional SOC capabilities per demand," said Arnon Shiboleth, Prytek Co-CEO. "We look forward to partnering with the team as they continue to expand the technology into new markets to meet global demand."
CYREBRO was founded in 2013 by CyberHat to help companies take cyber protection to new and unprecedented heights. Today, our mission is to completely revolutionize cybersecurity operations by putting the power of a full-fledged Security Operations Center (SOC) in the hands of any user in any organization. Our team of premier cybersecurity experts has developed the industry's first online, technology-agnostic SOC-as-a-Platform. From strategic monitoring to proactive threat hunting, accelerated incident response, and enhanced compliance, we cover the full scope of security needs.
Prytek invented a news concept of Business Operating Platform as Service allowing banks to outsource entire operations. Prytek operates in education, financial service, cyber and HR sectors.
