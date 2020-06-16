PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven, a trailblazing Data Behavior Analytics (DaBA) provider, today announced it was named a 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award winner in the Data Protection category. The company also unveiled new continuous monitoring and real-time discovery capabilities that help organizations expose insider threats and stop risky employee behaviors before critical data and intellectual property are even jeopardized.
The Fortress Cyber Security Awards recognize the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe from ever-evolving cyber threats. This prestigious industry distinction comes on the heels of two Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) award wins for Cyberhaven, providing further validation for Cyberhaven's leading Data Behavior Analytics Platform.
"We are proud to name Cyberhaven as a winner in the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Cyberhaven are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."
According to the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), 17% of all data breaches are caused by human error—twice as many as just a year ago. The majority of insider threats (over 60%) are also caused by careless human error. This is corroborated by a Cyberhaven study, which found that 58% of organizations believe a lack of employee awareness and training is the #1 cause of insider threats.
As organizations contemplate extended—or even permanent—work from home policies, they can expect increased data exposure by employees using collaboration apps and personal cloud storage. The only way to address these sources of pervasive insider threats is to understand how, when and why people make mistakes with sensitive data and provide immediate and continuous education to end those behaviors.
Cyberhaven's newest capabilities help organizations constantly monitor critical assets and data and pinpoint the moment an employee or authorized user is about to make a mistake. When an employee uploads a sensitive file or shares valuable IP on a chat application, for example, Cyberhaven delivers a warning to the employee, as well as team leads or management to discourage risky behavior and instill accountability. Armed with real-time insights, security teams can take appropriate action and provide "just-in-time" training to empower employees. This training can also be used to inform an organization's ongoing employee education efforts.
"Most cybersecurity professionals believe users are innocent until proven guilty and that they should be treated accordingly. Rather than constantly watching users, most would prefer to monitor high-value data, while providing trusted users with proper education to ensure data is not exposed to unnecessary risk," said Dr. Volodymyr Kuznetsov, CEO of Cyberhaven. "Cyberhaven's industry recognition reinforces a market need for innovative, data-driven ways to mitigate risk while actively educating users on cybersecurity best practices. By continuously analyzing data behavior, Cyberhaven provides security teams with a unified view of risk, reduces alert fatigue, and protects critical data and assets—without inhibiting employee productivity."
Cyberhaven indexes and reconstructs the flow of data across all assets—on-premises and in the cloud, including SaaS and proprietary applications and homegrown systems—to reveal intent behind data exposure and understand the full story. To learn more visit here. And for information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.
About Cyberhaven
Cyberhaven's Data Behavior Analytics (DaBA) solution enables organizations to gain real-time visibility into the behavior of business critical data as it moves across endpoints, servers and applications on-premises and in the cloud. Cyberhaven observes data's behavior and records it, so that whenever a data incident is suspected, it has the entire context and knows everywhere the data went, who accessed it and when. Cyberhaven doesn't require any changes to a company's data or IT environment, or any heavy upfront policy creation effort. Founded in 2016 by a group of accomplished security researchers, Cyberhaven is based in Palo Alto, Calif. with offices in Boston, Mass. and Lausanne, Switzerland. For more information, please visit https://cyberhaven.com.