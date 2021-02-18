AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org today announced its group product ratings results for Enterprise Firewall Networks + SSL/TLS. CyberRatings.org is a member organization dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity efficacy through testing and ratings programs.
The firewall market is one of the largest and most mature security technology segments. Firewalls are used to protect a trusted network from an untrusted network. Firewalls have undergone several stages of development, from early packet filtering and circuit relay firewalls to application layer (proxy-based) and stateful inspection firewalls. With the expanded use of SSL/TLS crisscrossing the modern network, inspection of encrypted content is required.
"A firewall needs to protect against threats without slowing down the network," said Vikram Phatak, Chairman and CEO at CyberRatings. "Given that over 75 percent of web traffic is encrypted, administrators must enable SSL/TLS capabilities, or their firewalls will miss a lot of attacks. But doing so will slow down the network. Therefore, people should plan accordingly."
Product Ratings are as follows:
Enterprise Firewall
Rating
Barracuda Networks
A
Check Point
AAA
Cisco
BB
Forcepoint
AAA
Fortinet
AA
Juniper Networks
AA
Palo Alto Networks
AAA
Sangfor
AAA
SonicWALL
C
Versa Networks
AA
WatchGuard
AA
Ratings are expert opinions: forward looking guidance on a product's ability to meet future commitments to customers and is based on multiple factors including technology and business leadership, employee turnover, customer satisfaction, financial strength, test results, and market conditions. Test results included security effectiveness, performance, SSL/TLS functionality, management, and customer feedback.
Community Members have free access to the 2021 Ratings Chart™ for Enterprise Firewall. A Personal Membership is required to gain access to the detailed reports.
Additional Resources
- View Enterprise Firewall Ratings and Publications on the CyberRatings.org website
- Follow CyberRatings.org on Twitter
- Follow CyberRatings.org on LinkedIn
About CyberRatings.org
CyberRatings.org is dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyberratingsorg-announces-its-2021-ratings-chart-for-enterprise-firewall--ssltls-301230769.html
SOURCE CyberRatings.org