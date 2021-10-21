SHREVEPORT, La., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberReef, home of the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions, announced today an industry-first innovation with the addition of App Throttling to the MobileWall cloud-based firewall solution. MobileWall App Throttling enables unprecedented application management, data usage management and cost control for organizations using MobileWall secure mobile networks.
"App Throttling gives MobileWall business customers even greater ability to optimize network utilization, improve service quality and eliminate overages," said Jamie Brown, Chief Technology Officer at CyberReef. "For example, MobileWall App Throttling can drive streaming bandwidth consumption down by about 68 percent simply by throttling video traffic down from high definition to standard definition."
MobileWall always has supported usage-based throttling to help businesses control runaway bandwidth consumption on their private mobile networks. Today, the company is the first to extend throttling capabilities to applications.
MobileWall App Throttling enables businesses to slow down specific high-bandwidth applications, easing the traffic burden on their private mobile networks. App Throttling can be configured in several ways — by usage thresholds or caps, or even time of day.
"An organization that wants to allow rather than block access to video streaming applications, such as YouTube, Hulu or Netflix, can choose to run them in standard definition rather than high definition to limit bandwidth use," said Brown.
With simple-to-use controls, MobileWall App Throttling enables businesses to regulate data plan usage by setting the throttles according to their policies. In addition to reducing the strain on the network, App Throttling helps increase team productivity by managing the time users spend on non-business distractions like social media and streaming services.
"CyberReef continues to push the envelope for enterprise cellular cybersecurity, bandwidth management and content filtering," said Cash Blackburn, Director of SIMETRY. "The recently released feature of application throttling further speaks to their culture of innovation and continuously evolving to bring value to their clients."
MobileWall App Throttling is a significant differentiator for CyberReef's popular MobileWall cloud firewall service, which solves critical business challenges with mobile networking, such as:
- collapsing time to deployment from months to days
- reducing data usage and costs by 50-70 percent
- replacing unsecured wireless connections with end-to-end encryption
About CyberReef
Founded in 2012, CyberReef is the home of MobileWall, the industry's first patented mobile firewall. The cloud-based service enables secure, on-demand mobile private networking and bandwidth management for businesses, governments and educational institutions. MobileWall gives customers unprecedented security, visibility and control over their private mobile networks. It also solves critical business challenges, such as collapsing time to deployment from months to days, reducing data usage and costs by 50-70 percent, and replacing unsecured wireless connections with end-to-end encryption.
The MobileWall suite of solutions also features complete bundles, including UptimePlus for unlimited wireless failover, ConnectPlus for secure access and IoTPlus for secure internet of things networks. In addition, CyberReef has developed MobileWall for Education featuring filtered Internet in compliance with the Children's Information Protection Act (CIPA) and MobileWall for Healthcare with data privacy controls for compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). For more information, visit CyberReef at http://www.cyberreef.com.
