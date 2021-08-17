SREVEPORT, La., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberReef, home of the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions, announced today that it has named award-winning channel marketing veteran Rachel Turkus as Vice President of Marketing and Channel Management, a newly created role supporting strategic growth through IT and telecom channel partners.
In her new role, Turkus will lead the company's marketing team, including strategy, communications, digital marketing and enablement. She also will oversee channel sales operations, including onboarding, training, enablement, engagement and incentive programs.
"CyberReef has doubled revenue every year for the last three years on the strength of our innovative MobileWall solutions and strategic alliances," said CyberReef Founder and CEO Hilton Nicholson. "To maintain this momentum, we're doubling down on sales and marketing and strategic growth through indirect sales channels. Rachel's experience in both areas makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team."
Turkus, a proven technology leader and channel marketing executive, brings five years of IT and telecom channel experience from both the partner and supplier sides of the business to her new role at CyberReef. Most recently, she was Director of Digital Marketing and Demand Generation for NetFortris, where she focused on to-channel and through-channel marketing as well as strengthening go-to-market alignment with the provider's national master agents. Previously, Turkus was Director of Marketing at Broadvoice and Lead Development Manager at PacketFusion. Before joining the technology industry, she spent a decade in the dot-com world in various sales, marketing, customer service and operations roles.
Turkus received the 2021 Cloud Girls Rising Star Award, recognizing her initiative in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions for her organization, customers and the industry. She also was named to the prestigious 2021 CRN Women of the Channel List.
"I jumped at the chance to be part of the leadership team that's going to take CyberReef's market-disrupting solutions to the next level," said Turkus. "My core strengths in technology marketing and channel go-to-market strategies are tailor-made for the company's journey ahead. I look forward to introducing the channel to this remarkable revenue opportunity."
Turkus' immediate priorities are implementing programs to improve overall communications and measure both partner and customer satisfaction. She also will oversee the development of a comprehensive partner onboarding, communications platform and partner sales enablement strategy.
About CyberReef
Founded in 2012, CyberReef is the home of MobileWall, the industry's first patented mobile firewall. The cloud-based service enables secure, on-demand mobile private networking and bandwidth management for businesses, governments and educational institutions. MobileWall gives customers unprecedented security, visibility and control over their private mobile networks. It also solves critical business challenges, such as collapsing time to deployment from months to days, reducing data usage and costs by 50-70 percent, and replacing unsecured wireless connections with end-to-end encryption.
The MobileWall suite of solutions also includes MobileWall Express Bundles for Secure Remote Access, Secure IoT networks and UptimePlus for unlimited wireless failover. In addition, CyberReef has developed MobileWall for Education featuring filtered Internet in compliance with the Children's Information Protection Act (CIPA) and MobileWall for Healthcare with data privacy controls for compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). For more information, visit CyberReef at http://www.cyberreef.com.
