ATLANTA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- risk3sixty, a firm that helps high-growth technology companies assess, build, and manage security, privacy and compliance programs that secure their client's data and inspire stakeholder confidence, today announced the formation of its Executive Leadership team. As a team, the executives will work to support and advance risk3sixty's vision of becoming the 'professional services firm of the future.' This decision was propelled by risk3sixty's tremendous growth in 2021, during which the firm doubled in size.
"Our 2021 growth is truly the capstone of a remarkable five-year success story," said Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Christian Hyatt. "To support our next stage of growth, we wanted to form a leadership team of individuals who have a track record of helping organizations solve hard problems. This is a talented group of leaders – and they have the experience and desire to help our clients meet their most important business objectives. They know how to inspire the team to do the same."
Hyatt has helped dozens of unicorn start-ups (start-ups with $1B+ valuation) scale their organization. With 15 years of experience in security, privacy and compliance, Christian brings a unique perspective to cybersecurity, privacy and what it takes to build a successful business. Accompanying Hyatt on the Executive Team are President and Co-Founder Christian White, Director of Talent and Culture Jessica Lucas, Chief Technology Officer Kevin Ketts, Chief Revenue Officer Ryan McGowan, and Director of Operations, Timothy Palmer.
White leads risk3sixty's Services, which include SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, Privacy, vCISO, Penetration Testing, and HITRUST services. White graduated from United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger for more than six years. After completing his service, White received his M.B.A from the Georgia Institute of Technology where he met Christian Hyatt and began the risk3sixty journey.
Lucas, is an experienced leader and Army veteran, who has been instrumental in building the company's culture of 'Investing in People.' Lucas graduated from United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the U.S. Army as an officer, where she specialized in the management, training and development of people. After completing her service, Lucas received her Masters in Leadership from Georgetown University.
McGowan, an experienced sales, marketing and channel leader with a demonstrated ability to lead teams and deliver exceptional results, brings more than 20 years of industry experience to risk3sixty and is tasked with leading the team into its next phase of growth. In McGowan's prior role, he helped grow a nationally recognized security organization from less than $2 million to more than $100 million in annual revenue as the VP of Sales.
Ketts is an accomplished IT Management and Information Security Executive and is a seasoned executive with 25 years of experience leading Technology and Security teams. He has been on several technology advisory boards for startup companies and received industry accolades. In his prior role, Ketts helped his company scale their technology footprint and double revenues to over $500 million as VP of Technology.
Palmer is an experienced business leader and former Army officer. He brings a focus on business strategy, growth, and operational excellence that has enabled the firm to scale its service offerings. Palmer attended the University of Wisconsin and obtained his M.B.A. from the Olin Business School.
risk3sixty, an Atlanta based cyber security consulting company, works with high-growth technology firms seeking to grow and scale, go public, or negotiate a merger or acquisition. risk3sixty helps leadership build, manage and certify security, privacy and compliance programs that underpin public and stakeholder trust yet never hinder business goals. These efforts are propelled by the company's cybersecurity playbook and expert leadership paired with the powerful security, privacy and compliance platform, Phalanx GRC.
The firm has a proven track record of helping accomplish these missions for "unicorns," high-value clients that have a valuation of $1 Billion or more. After doubling in size in 2021, risk3sixty is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity advisory firms in the nation, and has been on the Atlanta Pacesetters Fastest Growing Companies list for three consecutive years and Atlanta's Best Places to Work for two consecutive years.
risk3sixty's services include SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 9001, PCI DSS, Privacy advisory and virtual data privacy officer (vDPO) services, virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services, Penetration Testing and other 'Renegade Labs' offensive security services, and HITRUST services. Its Security Experts hold all major, relevant certifications, including CISSP, CISA, CRISC, CISM, GPEN, CEH, PCI QSA, PCIP, ISO 27001 Lead Auditor/Lead Implementer, and much more. Its Privacy Experts maintain an array of privacy certifications including CIPP/US, CIPM, IAPP Privacy Fellows, ISO 27701 Lead Auditors/Lead Implementer, and more.
To learn more, visit https://risk3sixty.com or subscribe to its podcast, 'The Tuesday Morning Grind': https://risk3sixty.com/tuesday-morning-grind-podcast/
