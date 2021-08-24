LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Sift, a leading provider of vital cybersecurity products, today announced a new expansion to make its cybersecurity solutions accessible worldwide.
The company has opened an office in Sydney, Australia, and set up a local sales team for the region. The expansion comes amid growing demand for easy-to-deploy DMARC solutions. Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) is one of the simplest and easiest ways to prevent email spoofing. The Australian government recommends organizations use DMARC to prevent phishing attacks.
"This expansion puts us in a prime position to serve the cybersecurity needs of the Asia-Pacific region," said Theo Noel, Chief Revenue Officer for Red Sift. "After working in Australia for 20 years, I know the market is ready for a company like Red Sift with its innovative products to help manage email security."
In the past year in the U.S., Red Sift saw a 90% increase in its revenue, tripled its employee headcount under the direction of an expanded leadership team, announced key partnerships, added new customers, and won prestigious industry recognition. The company is now leveraging these wins to ensure success in Australia.
Red Sift offers a purpose-built suite of cybersecurity solutions that work to block outbound phishing attacks, analyze the security of inbound communication for company-wide email threats, and monitor and safeguard valuable customer data.
The company's growth reflects the extremely high market demand for these products, as well as demonstrates recognition of Red Sift's ability to build and deliver a world-class cybersecurity solution suite.
About Red Sift
Founded in 2015, Red Sift is a global company making vital cybersecurity products easily accessible to organizations of any size. The Red Sift Open Cloud is a data analysis platform that is purpose-built for the challenges of cybersecurity. Red Sift's OnDMARC and OnINBOX products work together to block outbound phishing attacks and analyze the security of inbound communications for company-wide email threat intelligence. Find out how Red Sift is delivering actionable cybersecurity insights to its global customers at http://www.redsift.com.
Media Contact
Gabrielle Jasinski
Bospar for Red Sift
708.732.3913
Media Contact
Gabrielle Jasinski, Red Sift, +1 708.732.3913, gabrielle@bospar.com
SOURCE Red Sift