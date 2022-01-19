LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Sift, a leading provider of vital cybersecurity products, launched a new product today that will help security experts drastically reduce the amount of time spent investigating reported malicious emails and quickly take action by blocking and deleting phishing or spam messages. The OnINBOX Remediation tool provides a fast way to investigate and resolve phishing emails — increasing workforce efficiency.
OnINBOX delivers personalized inbound threat detection that works for both end users and security teams to protect and empower everyone. This new security tool reduces the amount of time they spend remediating malicious emails.
Red Sift's Director of Product Engin Yilmaz said, "It takes security teams an average of 20 minutes to investigate and action on a single reported email. With OnINBOX's new remediation feature, security teams are able to see and solve reported emails within the OnINBOX interface with minimal effort, meaning time spent doing this is drastically reduced, and more pressing issues can be prioritized. We are confident that this feature will significantly improve efficiencies for security departments worldwide."
Quick and easy solution
OnINBOX's light, cloud-based software integrates with Google's Workspace and Microsoft 365 APIs, making this inbound email solution quick and easy to deploy for both email clients without the need to install any software. The solution also works on both desktop and mobile.
After an email has been reported, the response team can take actions such as delete, mark as safe, and mark as threat from within the OnINBOX interface. The tool helps response teams to focus on the most pressing threats first with a prioritized queue of reported emails. OnINBOX combines an email's ACT score with the number of people who have reported it, either as spam or a phish, and places the most dangerous at the top of the list.
Key information for security
Within the email's individual dashboard, security analysts will see the key information they need to quickly decide the next best course of action. This includes:
- Who reported it and why: The more people who have flagged an email as a phishing attempt, the more likely it really is one.
- A full breakdown of the email's ACT score: Has this been sent by a secure method? Is its content trustworthy? Is the sender known?
- Natural Language Processing (NLP) Results: Did OnINBOX identify sensitive content within the email or that the email requested a sensitive action to be carried out?
- Comprehensive analysis: A full copy of the reported email is sent to the organization's security team for deeper investigation.
OnINBOX Remediation has multiple benefits:
- Increase workforce efficiency: Minimize time spent investigating reported phishing emails as all the information you'll need to make a decision is shown on a single screen.
- Intuitive Interface: Quickly remediate by using "delete", "add to threat list", or "add to trust list" actions.
- Scalable across your organization: Easily remediate for organization-wide inboxes from a single report.
- Empower your employees: Help educate users with customizable templates for feedback on emails they've reported.
Red Sift CEO Rahul Powar said, "This is a flagship feature for OnINBOX, as securing inbound email is a top priority for security departments in 2022. By helping security teams reduce time taken to remediate threats, this tool will be instrumental in strengthening business defenses in the ongoing fight against phishing. It also solidifies Red Sift's place in the market, as a vendor with best-of-breed offering for complete inbound and outbound email protection."
The Red Sift Open Cloud is a data analysis platform that is purpose-built for the challenges of cybersecurity. By harnessing the power of AI we can securely collate, compute, and visualize data from thousands of individual signals to help organizations to optimize their cybersecurity.
Products on the platform include OnDMARC and OnINBOX, SaaS applications that work together to close the net on the phishing problem by blocking outbound phishing attacks and analyzing the security of inbound communications for company-wide email threat intelligence.
You can request an OnINBOX demo here.
About Red Sift
Founded in 2015, Red Sift is a global cybersecurity company whose clients include organizations such as Domino's, Telefonica, Pipedrive, Rentokil, Wise, and top global law firms.
The Red Sift data analysis platform is purpose-built for the challenges of cybersecurity. Products on the Red Sift platform include OnDMARC and OnINBOX, SaaS applications that work together to close the net on the phishing problem by blocking outbound phishing attacks and analyzing the security of inbound communications for company-wide email threat intelligence. Find out more at redsift.com.
