MILFORD, Mass., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a leading integrated technology analysis, research, and strategy firm, today announced the addition of Carla Roncato, who joins the firm as senior analyst in the organization's cybersecurity practice. Leveraging more than 15 years of IT vendor experience, Carla will focus on identity and access management and data security to help ESG clients identify and quantify key market trends to facilitate data-driven business decisions. In her role at ESG Carla will also be developing a new Women in Cybersecurity community.
Roncato has led strategy development and go-to-market execution for identity and access management product lines at Microsoft, as well as at McAfee, Intel Corporation, and SureID. Among her various roles at Microsoft, including in the Identity and Security Division (ISD), she launched numerous products from Windows 7/Windows Server to Office 365/Azure. Carla will continue her role as an evangelist for the OpenID Foundation and work with the FIDO Alliance to support the shared mission of these organizations to promote industry collaboration based on authentication standards. Most recently, prior to ESG, Carla spent over three years at Cognizant, where she led the evaluation of emerging technologies for the company's Accelerator and M&A programs.
"My relationship with ESG goes back nearly 15 years when I was building the identity and access management analyst relations program at Microsoft," Roncato said. "Today, I am beyond thrilled to be among these tremendously knowledgeable analysts in ESG's cybersecurity practice. Identity has been overshadowed by traditional security coverage for too long and by joining ESG, I am excited to bring a fresh perspective and a new voice to the industry at a time when identity and data security are a digital imperative for all organizations."
"What is now an amorphous perimeter has necessitated the evolution from a physical perimeter-centric approach to cybersecurity to one focused on identity and data," said Doug Cahill, ESG's Vice President of Analyst Services. "To expand and deepen our coverage of these critical cybersecurity domains, we sought an industry veteran who is not only a subject matter expert, but is passionate about the intersection of identity and data. As such, we are thrilled Carla is joining ESG's cybersecurity practice to help our clients and their customers adopt zero-trust initiatives as part of their digital transformation agendas."
For more information on Carla Roncato and ESG's cybersecurity market coverage, please follow her on Twitter (@BetterIdentity) or visit https://www.esg-global.com/cybersecurity.
About ESG
Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is an integrated technology analysis, research, and strategy firm providing market intelligence, actionable insight, and go-to-market content services to the global technology community. It is increasingly recognized as one of the world's leading analyst firms in helping technology vendors make strategic decisions across their go-to-market programs through factual, peer-based research. ESG is a division of TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services focused on delivering business impact for enterprise technology companies.
Media Contact
Lauren Childers, Enterprise Strategy Group, 508-404-6375, lauren.childers@esg-global.com
SOURCE Enterprise Strategy Group